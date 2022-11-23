"Time for phase 2" - Piers Morgan makes incredible Arsenal transfer claim as Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United

Broadcaster Piers Morgan has continued his campaign for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Arsenal after the Portuguese forward left Manchester United.

The Red Devils have confirmed that Ronaldo, 37, has mutually terminated his contract with the club.

The attacker endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford, making 16 appearances, eight as a starter, scoring three goals, and providing two assists.

Ronaldo was interviewed by Morgan, in which he slammed Manchester United for betraying him while explaining that he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Interestingly, during a chat with the broadcaster, the former Real Madrid attacker was urged to join Arsenal.

Morgan has seemingly continued to urge Cristiano Ronaldo to arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

He posted a picture on his Twitter account of the Portuguese holding up an Arsenal shirt with his name and number on the back.

The caption reads:

"Time for Phase 2."

Morgan believes that Cristiano Ronaldo would fire the Gunners to the Premier League title if he were to join, writing on Twitter:

"He’s exactly what we need. Ronaldo and Gabriel Jesus would take us to the title."

Cristiano Ronaldo's potential arrival at the Emirates Stadium would be an astounding turn of events but it seems unlikely.

Arteta has built a young Gunners squad and have had no issues in attack this season.

Attacking trio Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli have been in superb form.

The Gunners have scored 33 league goals, and their team has earned praise for their unity and spirit.

A signing of Ronaldo's magnitude may disrupt the atmosphere in the dressing room, given that he is one of the all-time greats.

Morgan may be eager for the Portuguese to join the Gunners, but there has been no talk of a move from the north London side.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Arsenal to win the Premier League if Manchester United fails to

Arteta's men are in red-hot form

During his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo admitted that if Manchester United fail to win the Premier League, he would like the Gunners to lift the title.

The former Real Madrid forward admitted that he likes the team and the manager, saying:

“Manchester [United] first and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play. I like the team, I like the coach. I think they have a good team. If Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal."

Mikel Arteta's side are top of the league with 12 wins, one draw, and one defeat from 14 games.

They hold an 11-point lead over the Red Devils, who are fifth.

