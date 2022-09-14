“Time to show us how good he is once more”, “Ajax beware” – Liverpool fans cannot hold back excitement as 25-year-old returns to line-up for Champions League clash

Liverpool fans online are thrilled to see Portuguese forward Diogo Jota return to the starting XI for their UEFA Champions League tie against AFC Ajax. The 25-year-old forward replaced Roberto Firmino from the side that played Napoli last week.

Diogo Jota missed the start of the 2022-23 season as he was recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up during pre-season.

The forward, however, is finally deemed fit enough to start and will partner Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in attack.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has kept new £85 million signing Darwin Nunez out of the team, who will start the game against Ajax on the bench.

Liverpool's starting XI for their game against Ajax can be seen below:

Diogo Jota's return has filled Liverpool fans with optimism ahead of their game against the Dutch champions at Anfield.

Some fans on Twitter have already given Ajax a warning ahead of the game. Others said they believe that Jota is their real centre-forward despite the team possessing the likes of Nunez and Firmino.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho It is Diogo Jota’s time to show us how good he is once more It is Diogo Jota’s time to show us how good he is once more

Kieran @Kieranwoodley Diogo Jota back in the lineup, Ajax beware. I think Mo salah bags a goal tonight as well. 2-0 Liverpool, let’s get back on track #YNWA Diogo Jota back in the lineup, Ajax beware. I think Mo salah bags a goal tonight as well. 2-0 Liverpool, let’s get back on track #YNWA

Diogo Jota's 2021-22 success had gone slightly under the radar. The Portuguese international was the Reds' second-highest goalscorer last season, behind only Mohamed Salah. Jota netted 21 goals for Jurgen Klopp's side last season.

The club understand the value Jota brings to the team. The Reds offered the Portuguese international a new five-year contract earlier in the summer. It will keep the forward at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

Liverpool suffered a humiliating defeat against Napoli in their previous group game

Liverpool finished runners-up in the UEFA Champions League last season, losing to Real Madrid in the final. The Reds are expected to be a major force in this season's tournament as well. However, they made a bad start to the new campaign, losing 4-1 against Napoli in their opening group match.

The Reds were second best for most of the game and went a goal down after just five minutes. Luis Diaz did grab a goal back for Jurgen Klopp's side in the second-half, but they were already 4-0 down by that point.

Ajax, on the other hand, recorded an easy 4-0 victory over Scottish side Rangers in their opening group match.

Liverpool FC @LFC Liverpool FC has paid further respects to Her Majesty The Queen with the laying of a wreath in her memory at Anfield. Liverpool FC has paid further respects to Her Majesty The Queen with the laying of a wreath in her memory at Anfield.

It is worth mentioning that the game against Napoli was the last match Liverpool played. Their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend was postponed as a mark of respect for the recently departed Queen Elizabeth II.

