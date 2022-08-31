“Time to silence the haters”, “Giving me goosebumps already” – Chelsea fans thrilled as 29-year-old star is included in playing XI against Southampton

Chelsea fans are pleased to see Hakim Ziyech in the starting lineup to face Southampton in their Premier League clash tonight (August 30).

The Moroccan forward has managed less than 30 minutes for the Blues this season, despite the club having played four games already.

Fans have been hoping to see the vibrant forward in action under Thomas Tuchel once more this season. The manager has responded to their wish by starting him at the St. Mary's Stadium. This will be his first full appearance of the season, with his game time coming from the bench in earlier games.

Taking to Twitter, the Stamford Bridge support have hailed the forward. They are hoping he can provide a strong showing to improve his ranking in the pecking order.

Here is a selection of tweets from the thrilled fans:

Chelsea team news and starting lineup ahead of the Southampton clash

Chelsea have lined up a strong side to face Southampton in their midweek clash against the south coast side.

The Blues have been hampered by Conor Gallagher's suspension and N'Golo Kante's injury. However, Thomas Tuchel named his best available squad with his team hoping to secure another three points.

The Blues will line up with Senegal shot stopper Edouard Mendy in goal, while continuing with a back three for this fixture.

Tuchel has selected Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, and Kalidou Koulibaly to protect his defense. The former Napoli man will make his return after missing the previous game through suspension and will hope he can avoid a red card today.

The Blues line up in the middle third with new boy Marc Cucurella keeping his spot on the left flank after his impressive start so far. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho are other players vying for control for the side in differing positions.

Raheem Sterling will continue to lead the line for Chelsea after his brace in the last game, surrounded by Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount.

Connor Gallagher has been replaced by Billy Gilmore on the bench.

Other substitutes include Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, Ethan Ampadu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Harvey Vale, and Armando Broja.

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League table after winning two of their opening four matches.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh