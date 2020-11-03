Timo Werner eyeing Champions League success with Chelsea

Timo Werner has revealed he's eyeing Champions League success at Chelsea, and is hoping to go far in the competition this season. Werner helped RB Leipzig to the quarter-finals of last year's competition, before choosing to depart for West London early instead of finishing the campaign.

Leipzig went on to reach the semi-finals, before being knocked out by eventual runners-up Paris Saint-Germain. Now, Werner is seemingly hoping to go on a similar run with Chelsea as early as this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of matchday three this week, the 24-year-old insisted that Chelsea aren't just in the competition to make up the numbers.

"I hope [we can go far this season]. I think we’re in the time now when every team plays every three days. Every team that plays in the Champions League is difficult to beat. We have a big squad, so many players but also good players, so we have to have the goal to go very far in the competition.

"We are here to win the Champions League and this year is a good chance. Everyone has a lot of games and have to think about how they manage it. I think we have a good chance this year or next year [to win the Champions League]. I came here to win titles. We are in a good way and we learn from each other and we have a good chance to go very far."

Timo Werner has enjoyed a 'fun' start to life at Chelsea

Timo Werner is Chelsea's top goalscorer this season, netting five goals on top of two assists in his first 10 games for the club.

The Germany international has explained that having a good team around him has made his time at Stamford Bridge lots of fun so far.

"I think the first ten games were really good for me. I have already learnt a lot. It is different to German football due to the way we play. It is a lot of fun to play here. We have a good team. Since everyone has been fit and come out of quarantine, we have become a very good team. For me it makes it a lot of fun."

Chelsea are starting to find their feet this season, following strong performances and results against Krasnodar and Burnley.

With the likes of Werner, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva amongst Frank Lampard's squad, there's no reason why the club can't go on a strong run in Europe this term.