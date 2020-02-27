Timo Werner waiting for Liverpool offer as Barcelona and Manchester United step up their pursuit

Timo Werner

Barcelona and Manchester United are eyeing a summer transfer move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. Both clubs have made contract offers to the striker but Werner is waiting for a bid from Liverpool, reports The Athletic.

The 23-year-old recently talked about a move to the Premier League leaders after his side's 1-0 Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“Yes, I know that Liverpool is the best team in the world at the moment. When you’re linked with that team it makes you very proud but in case of that, it’s a pleasure, but I know Liverpool have a lot of good players.”

In an interview with Sky Germany, the striker also hailed Jurgen Klopp as the best coach in the world and admitted that his playing style suits that of the Merseyside giants.

“Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world, there is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there (Liverpool).”

Jurgen Klopp

Werner is said to be keen on a move to Anfield and the Reds are also understood to be interested in the sought-after striker. However, the club must act fast as the player's £50 million release clause must be triggered by April as stated in his contract at Leipzig.

The Germany international has been in fine form this season and has already lashed 21 goals in 23 league appearances for Leipzig. Klopp is deemed as a huge admirer of the striker and the Reds are reportedly weighing up the possibilities of a summer move.

It is believed that the former Borussia Dortmund manager and Liverpool director Michael Edwards often finalise their transfer plans by March and so the club could potentially trigger Werner's release clause before April.