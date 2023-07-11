Tirana vs Dinamo Batumi Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Tirana host Dinamo Batumi at the Air Albania Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg on Thursday (July 13).

The two sides followed the same continental route last season. They entered the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round but couldn’t progress further. They then got transferred to the Europa Conference League second qualifying round where their campaign ended. Tirana and Dinamo Batumi set off this time in the first qualifying round.

Tirana couldn’t defend their domestic title last season, finishing second in the Kategoria Superiore – the Albanian top flight - which handed them qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League. They're making their 33rd appearance in a UEFA club competition since 1965-66.

Dinamo, meanwhile, also failed to defend their domestic title by finishing second in the Erovnuli Liga – the Georgian top-tier league. That earned them qualification for the Europa Conference League, which will be their third straight campaign.

Dinamo are having an impressive campaign in the Erovnuli Liga, which returns to action for matchday 20 in early August. They sit atop the standings with 42 points garnered from 12 wins and six draws. Dinamo have only one loss in their last five road games.

Tirana vs Dinamo Batumi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams play each other for the first time.

Tirana have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Tirana have scored seven goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

Dinamo have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five road outings.

Tirana have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, like Dinamo.

Form Guide: Tirana: W-L-W-D-W, Dinamo:L-W-W-D-W

Tirana vs Dinamo Batumi Prediction

Tirana have signed nine new players ahead of their European campaign, including centre-forward Kaina and winger Laridon Latifi. Florent Hasani topped the league’s scoring charts last season with 16 goals. He's one of the most dreaded players in the Albanian league.

Meanwhile, Dinamo forward Flamarion dominated the 2022 scoring chart with 19 goals. He has scored twice in the new season and remains the side’s main attacking threat.

Tirana should take the win, as they hve a more complete and cohesive squad.

Prediction: Tirana 3-1 Dinamo

Tirana vs Dinamo Batumi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tirana

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tirana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dinamo to score - Yes

