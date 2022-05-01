“Tired of people just using him as a scapegoat” – Manchester City fans salute 27-year-old star after ‘low-key dropping a masterclass’ in 4-0 win over Leeds

Manchester City fans have every reason to be impressed with their brilliant showing against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, 30 April. The Cityzens were impressive overall in their 4-0 win at Elland Road. The Etihad faithful, meanwhile, have showered a lot of praise on Almeyric Laporte, whose performance guided them to a clean sheet.

He went down early in the game after a clash of heads with Robin Koch, and for a time, it looked like he would have to come off. However, the Spaniard chose to keep playing after lengthy treatment and performed brilliantly for his team.

He made four clearances, had a passing accuracy of 95%, put in eight accurate long balls and blocked two shots.

Here are a selection of tweets from fans hailing the star defender after his spotless performance:

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN I think it’s only fair we all admit that Laporte has been our best CB this season. I’m tired of people just using him as a scapegoat I think it’s only fair we all admit that Laporte has been our best CB this season. I’m tired of people just using him as a scapegoat

ZT 🇵🇸 @ZTteta ¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN I think it’s only fair we all admit that Laporte has been our best CB this season. I’m tired of people just using him as a scapegoat I think it’s only fair we all admit that Laporte has been our best CB this season. I’m tired of people just using him as a scapegoat Sensational player one of my favourites. twitter.com/sxrgioszn/stat… Sensational player one of my favourites. twitter.com/sxrgioszn/stat…

SC @Sean_MCFC7 🏻 still going to get those weird city fans calling him shit tho 🤷🏻 Laporte was absolutely class🏻 still going to get those weird city fans calling him shit tho 🤷🏻 Laporte was absolutely class 👏🏻 still going to get those weird city fans calling him shit tho 🤷🏻 https://t.co/KnqjFrmrmZ

T @TyrFutbol Laporte low-key dropping a masterclass Laporte low-key dropping a masterclass https://t.co/qKr1W15dUB

Charlotte💙 @stonesycity 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 @Laporte appreciation post. Even if the photo is quite funny in still motion, it sums up his game. Warrior. @Laporte appreciation post. Even if the photo is quite funny in still motion, it sums up his game. Warrior. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/iuqVyNmshD

Mirth. @MirthCity Laporte has been great. Laporte has been great.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has been a consistent figure in Pep Guardiola's backline this season. He has ganered 29 Premier League appearances this season and also contributed three goals.

Leeds United 4-0 Manchester City: Match Report

A mauling was potentially likely for Leeds as Manchester City started off with an early goal from defensive midfielder Rodri. A well-taken indirect freekick from Phil Foden saw Rodri get to the ball first. He headed it past Illan Meslier and into the goal.

Leeds held on well in the first half, keeping the visitors at bay for long lengths, but everything seemed to unravel in the second half. The hosts might have sought out chances in the final third, thanks to City's high defensive line. However, the Cityzens came back with vigor and finished the game in fashion.

Nathan Ake scored their second goal of the night as Leeds struggled to defend against set-pieces. Ruben Dias headed the ball down towards the goal from a set-piece and Ake was quick to prod it in and double the scoreline.

In the 78th minute, Gabriel Jesus scored Manchester City's third goal, thanks to Phil Foden's second assist of the night. A well-placed pass saw Leeds' struggling defense end in shambles. Jesus escaped the offside trap and put the ball past the keeper after a quick first touch.

It wasn't the end for goals as Raheem Sterling was brought down in the penalty box. The referee denied the penalty claim but the ball fell to Fernandinho. The Brazilian eventually scored from a thunderous strike.

The results now have Manchester City in first place ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. The Reds also won their game today, beating Newcastle United 1-0.

Jurgen Klopp's men have chased the Cityzens but they seem to have no problems dealing with the pressure.

Manchester City also have a potential Champions League trophy on the line. Their second leg semi-final clash against Real Madrid on May 4 could see them pick a seat in the continental final. They lead the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Edited by Aditya Singh