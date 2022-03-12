Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's contract situation

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has reportedly turned down a contract offer from the club.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that both Salah and his representatives have no intention of signing Liverpool's latest contract bid. He also stated that negotiations over a new deal have stalled since December.

The Egyptian's contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2023.

Fabrizio Romano



Mo’s priority is to stay - but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move.



Excl: Salah and his agent have no intention to accept current new contract bid from Liverpool. Talks have broken down since December, as things stand

Mo's priority is to stay - but not at current conditions. Let's see Liverpool next move.

Salah, 29, has been one of the leading forwards in world football since moving to the Reds from AS Roma in 2017 for £37.80 million.

He is currently the Premier League's top goalscorer on 19 goals for the campaign and has been instrumental in the side's impressive form this season. He is also second on the assists list in the league with 10 assists so far.

News of the player's rejection of a new deal will worry Liverpool fans, who will not want to think about a future without the Egyptian.

Despite there being a willingness from both the player and his club to get a new deal done, terms are not near what the Egypt captain desires.

Where would Mohamed Salah head if he were to leave Liverpool?

Could Salah be heading to La Liga?

The Egyptian forward has cemented himself as one of the Premier League's top strikers in history since joining Liverpool in 2017.

He has set record after record, including the most goals scored in a 38-match Premier League season (32). He scored 10 matches in a row this season, a record for a Liverpool player.

But he could be set to consider his future away from the Red side of Merseyside so it begs the question as to where the forward could end up.

One European heavyweight bound to be linked with Salah is La Liga leaders Real Madrid. The Santiago Bernabeu outfit are constantly touted with moves for the top performers in world football.

Carlo Ancelotti's men booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday with an inspired comeback performance against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 outfit will be a potential suitor too. The future of star forward Kylian Mbappe remains uncertain, with Madrid heavily linked with taking him to Spanish shores.

The Parc des Princes outfit's demoralizing defeat on Wednesday could be set to bring about huge changes at the club. This includes a potential managerial change. Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with the Manchester United job and there is a feeling the Parisians could cut ties with the Argentinian.

Fabrizio Romano



"Nothing further has happened, Mo hasn't signed or rejected or whatever, we just wait". Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah contract talks: "Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious. We have been and we are. It's Mo's decision. The club did what it can do. It's all fine".

Daily Express reports that the Ligue 1 outfit are considering getting rid of Neymar Jr. who had a night to forget for the side against Madrid. The former Barcelona player's potential departure could see them then look to target the Reds forward as his direct replacement.

Barcelona might also track the winger if the uncertainty over a new deal at Anfield continues.

The club are undergoing a huge turnaround following the appointment of Xavi as manager in November. Welcoming a top player like the Egyptian could be a big boost for the Blaugrana.

