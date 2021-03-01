Title pretenders? Manchester United's top-6 woes continue after Chelsea stalemate

With Manchester United drawing goalless with Chelsea for the second time this league campaign, there were moments when it felt it was an amateur game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men looked more interested in avoiding defeat at Stamford Bridge rather than winning the match.

Manchester United have enjoyed a mixed season so far, going from underperformers to title contenders and now to top-four challengers. In all these games, the mentality of the team best came to the fore in Sunday’s clash against Chelsea.

The Red Devils put up a soporific performance against Chelsea, who were seemingly there for the taking. However, Manchester United lacked the courage and conviction to take the game to the opposition.

That was evident in Solskjaer’s side mustering only four shots on target, with Scot McTominay’s second-half effort being the closest Manchester United came to scoring on the night.

No wins from seven games against the ‘big six’

This was yet another disappointing performance from Manchester United against a ‘big six’ side in the Premier League. The Reds haven’t won against any of these sides this term, a trend that has become disconcerting.

In seven cumulative games against Manchester City, Arsenal (home and away), Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea (home and away) in the Premier League, Manchester United have scored just once, not winning any of them.

“We’re not scoring enough goals, that’s for sure. We came away, and it’s another good clean sheet, but the next step for this team is to win these games and score a goal,” Solskjaer said after the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“We needed to get three points and, of course, we should have had a penalty, which probably I would back Bruno (Fernandes) every day of the week. We didn’t have the right weight of pass, good quality at the end in the four or five good breakaways we had in the second half," rued Solskjaer.

Manchester United’s form in the big games has been simply atrocious, something they need to immediately rectify to be considered bonafide title contenders.

Premier League title race all but over for Manchester United

The draw against Chelsea may have been a welcome result for Solskjaer, yet it all but ended Manchester United’s Premier League challenge.

The Reds are now a whopping 12 points behind leaders Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s men beat West Ham United 2-1 a day earlier. As if to compound Manchester United's woes, the Cityzens are getting better with every passing game.

On the contrary, the Reds have hit a plateau of sorts. They are struggling to score goals, winning just two of their last seven league games. As it stands, Manchester United are seemingly battling for a top-four place after dropping too many points in recent weeks.