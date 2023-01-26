4 La Liga Players who never got injured in 2022

La Liga is an extremely competitive football league where elite athletes with supreme fitness levels ply their trade. But we are all aware that injuries are an unfortunate reality in professional football, with even the most talented and well-conditioned players falling victim to them at some point.

A select few players in La Liga who have managed to avoid the injury bug in 2022 and have been able to maintain an incredible level of consistency and durability on the field. These players have proven to be invaluable assets to their teams and have been instrumental in helping their clubs achieve success.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the top four La Liga players who have managed to stay injury-free in 2022 and examine how they have been able to do so.

#4 Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets recently celebrated his 700th official appearance for Barcelona in all competitions, a record that can only be achieved by a player who is often fit to play every week. The Spanish midfielder has an incredible record when it comes to injuries as well.

His most recent injury or "sickness" came in June 2021 when he contracted COVID-19 and was out for 14 days. Aside from that, his last serious injury was in November 2020 when he had ligament problems.

Throughout 2022, Busquets was in top physical condition and played every game that he was included in. It is clear that his style of play contributes to his surreal fitness, as he always plays with calmness and high technique.

Unlike most pivots, Busquets is not aggressive and works with small spaces. He attracts fewer fouls and is disciplined when it comes to his recovery and training exercises.

#3 Robert Lewandowski

Being a top-level striker comes with many responsibilities and Robert Lewandowski shoulders them perfectly with his incredible skills and peak physical fitness.

Throughout 2022, the Barcelona target man remained fit starting from his time at Bayern Munich until he moved to the Blaugrana in the last summer transfer window.

Lewandowski follows a strict regimen to maintain his fitness. He engages in physical activities like strength training, kickboxing, cycling, running, and cardio. Furthermore, he specifically focuses on his agility and endurance by practicing football drills.

Lewandowski's wife, Anna, is a sports nutritionist and is known to recommend her husband's diet as well. High-quality fish, pancakes, soups, salads, and beetroot juice flavored with cinnamon or cayenne are some of his preferred diets.

#2 Pau Torres

Another La Liga player who did not experience injury in 2022 was Pau Torres. The strong centre-back has become increasingly popular following his excellent performances for Villarreal and the Spanish national team.

Torres is a very disciplined player and that has helped him maintain his top physical shape. When asked about his daily routine by El Periodico Mediterraneo, he was quoted as saying:

“In the morning I do the training regime and then I do the food following the guidelines established by the club.

Villarreal has guidelines for their players' diet, and Torres follows them religiously. Aside from his diet and training, his non-aggressive and technical style of play helps him evade risky situations that can cause injuries.

His last known injury was a muscle issue that he suffered in March of 2021, and he has missed only eight games in his professional footballing career.

#1 Iñaki Williams

Iñaki Williams is a player who continues to baffle everyone with his physical fitness in La Liga. He has an insanely good record with injuries as he has played in 251 consecutive La Liga games for Athletic Bilbao while remaining fit. He created this record after his last injury in 2016.

Since then, he has not missed a single La Liga game for Athletic Bilbao, and in the process, broke a 28-year record. He became the first outfield player to feature in 246 consecutive La Liga games.

His fitness may be a result of his genes as his parents are known to have trekked from Ghana to the Sahara desert where they joined a vehicle heading to Spain for asylum.

