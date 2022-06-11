“To be continued” - Erling Haaland sends message ahead of Manchester City arrival by sharing old picture of him wearing father’s kit

Erling Haaland has made interesting claims about his quest at Manchester City after posting a throwback picture of him wearing his father's old jersey.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is set to feature for the Cityzens after joining them this summer.

The Norway international took to his Twitter page to post a picture of himself as a toddler donning a full City kit with the word "Dad" crested on the back. The jersey number 15 was also visible, complete with Haaland wearing football boots.

The 21-year-old accompanied the picture with a tweet that read "To be continued" alongside a 'soon' emoji and blue heart.

Haaland's dad Alfie Haaland was a versatile player who was adept at both right-back and midfield. He spent nine seasons in the English top-flight, including three seasons at Manchester City between 2000 and 2003.

His time in England saw him make 229 appearances across his spells with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and City.

The 49-year-old was also a regular on the international scene and won 34 caps for Norway.

He is well-known for the infamous tackle by Roy Keane in a Manchester derby in 2001 that almost paralyzed him and ruled him out for over a year. The former Manchester United captain later revealed that the horror tackle was intentional and an act of vengeance for a previous incident.

Erling Haaland looking to continue his father's legacy at Manchester City

The Senior Haaland in action for City

Alfie's career was cut short by the severity of the injury sustained after Keane's tackle. He only made four more substitute appearances for Manchester City before playing in the amateur divisions of Norway.

His son is bound for even bigger heights and is already regarded as one of the best players in the world. He has the world at his feet and is being tipped for big things, including being a Ballon d'Or contender in the future.

He will be joining a club that are the standout side in the English top-flight. This goes in contrast to the second fiddle status he enjoyed in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. He still scored 86 goals in 88 matches for the German club.

The former Red Bull Salzburg man also has the opportunity to take his all-round game to a higher level under Pep Guardiola's astute coaching.

The marriage between Erling Haaland and Manchester City has the potential to be a game-changer on the continent. How effective the transfer will turn out to be remains to be seen.

