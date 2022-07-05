Tobol Kostanay and Ferencvarosi prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Tobol Kostanay and Ferencvarosi will get their UEFA Champions League qualification quest underway when they lock horns at the Ortaliq Stadion on Wednesday.

Tobol head into the game unbeaten in each of their competitive home games this year and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Tobol failed to move to the top of the Kazakhstan Premier League as they were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Turan last Friday.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winning streak, scoring eight goals and conceding three in that time.

With 25 points from 15 games, Tobol are currently fourth in the Premier League table, two points off first-placed Astana.

Elsewhere, Ferencvarosi wrapped up their pre-season in style as they claimed a 4-1 victory over German side Karlsruher.

They are now unbeaten in all but one of their last six games across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw.

Ferencvarosi secured their 33rd league title last season and will look to pick up where they dropped off with a victory on Wednesday.

Tobol Kostanay vs Ferencvarosi Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on the front foot.

Tobol Kostanay Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Ferencvarosi Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Tobol Kostanay vs Ferencvarosi Team News

Tobol Kostanay

Tobol head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Ferencvarosi

The visitors will be without 24-year-old Ryan Mmaee, who picked up an ankle injury against Győr in April.

Injured: Ryan Mmaee

Suspended: None

Tobol Kostanay vs Ferencvarosi Predicted XI

Tobol Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Mokin; Aleksandr Marochkin, Zoran Tošić, Sergey Maliy; Bagdat Kairov, Dušan Jovančić, Samat Zharynbetov, Askhat Tagybergen; Serikzhan Muzhikov, Igor Sergeev, Rúben Brígido

Ferencvarosi Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ádám Bogdán; Endre Botka, Eldar Ćivić, Samy Mmaee, Rasmus Thelander; Muhamed Bešić, Stjepan Lončar; Fortune Akpan Bassey, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Željko Gavrić; Oleksandr Zubkov

Tobol Kostanay and Ferencvarosi Prediction

Tobol have turned their home turf into a fortress this year, going unbeaten in each of their eight competitive outings since January. However, we predict the visitors will force a share of the spoils as they are also on a run of 12 games without defeat on the road.

Prediction: Tobol Kostanay 1-1 Ferencvarosi

