Tobol vs Honka Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023 

Tobol and Honka square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday (July 13).

The hosts booked their spot in this stage by virtue of their third-placed finish in the Kazakh Premier League last season. Honka, meanwhile, finished third in the Finnish Veikkausliiga to qualify.

Tobol are coming off a 1-0 win at Atyrau in the second leg of the 2023 Kazakh Cup final. Ivan Rogac's 59th-minute strike helped his side claim a 2-0 aggregate win to win their second cup title.

Honka, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at SJK in the league last weekend. Jeremiah Streng's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

They will turn their attention to the continent as they try to navigate their way past Tobol. The winner of the tie will face Basel in the second round of qualifiers.

Tobol vs Honka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Seven of Honka's last nine European qualifying games have had goals at both ends.

Nine of Tobol's last ten competitive games, including the last six, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Nine of Tobol's last 11 games across competitions have been decided by one-goal margins.

Neither side has participated in the group stage of a European competition before.

Tobol have won their last five home games across competitions without conceding.

Tobol vs Honka Prediction

Tobol's Cup win over the weekend would give them a huge boost heading into this game. The hosts have been in fine form in the last few weeks, particularly at home, where they have won five games on the bounce without conceding.

Honka, meanwhile, have been in indifferent form on their travels and will have to step up to leave Kostanay with something. Games involving Tobol tend to be close affairs, and the trend should continue. Tobol should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Tobol 1-0 Honka

Tobol vs Honka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tobol to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - One-goal winning margin

