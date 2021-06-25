Tokushima Vortis vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Tokushima Vortis are set to play host to Yokohama F. Marinos at the Pocarisweat Stadium on Sunday in the J1 League.

Tokushima Vortis come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Kenta Hasegawa's FC Tokyo on Wednesday. An early first-half goal from young forward Kyosuke Tagawa ensured victory for FC Tokyo.

Yokohama F. Marinos, on the other hand, beat Kim Myung-hwi's Sagan Tosu 2-0 on Wednesday. Second-half goals from Brazilian forward Marco Junior and left-back Takuya Wada sealed the deal for Yokohama F. Marinos.

Tokushima Vortis vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Yokohama F. Marinos hold the clear advantage, having won all three games.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Yokohama F. Marinos beating Tokushima Vortis 1-0. A first-half goal from Japan international Daizen Maeda secured the win for Yokohama F. Marinos.

Tokushima Vortis form guide in J1 League: L-D-L-D-W

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide in J1 League: W-W-W-D-L

Tokushima Vortis vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Tokushima Vortis

Tokushima Vortis have no known injury issues and manager Dani Poyatos is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yokohama F. Marinos

Similarly, Yokohama F. Marinos caretaker manager Hideki Matsunaga is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tokushima Vortis vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI

Tokushima Vortis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Naoto Kamifukumoto, Takeru Kishimoto, Dusan Cvetinovic, Caca, Diego Jara Rodrigues, Tokuma Suzuki, Ken Iwao, Yudai Konishi, Cristian Battocchio, Taisei Miyashiro, Yuki Kakita

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka, Ryuta Koike, Thiago Martins, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Takuya Wada, Tomoki Iwata, Takahiro Ogihara, Elber, Marcos Junior, Daizen Maeda, Ado Onaiwu

Tokushima Vortis vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Tokushima Vortis are currently 14th in the J1 League, and have won only one of their last five league games. Young forward Taisei Miyashiro, on loan from Kawasaki Frontale, has done well, but more is expected from the likes of former Udinese and Watford midfielder Cristian Battocchio.

Yokohama F. Marinos, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league table. They are in the market for a new manager, with Ange Postecoglou leaving the club to take over at Celtic. The Australian did a good job at Yokohama F. Marinos, and replacing him will be no mean feat.

🍀 #CelticFC’s new Manager, Ange Postecoglou taking his first Hoops training session this afternoon 👊#WelcomeAnge | #OneClubSince1888 pic.twitter.com/pc9nJon9zI — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 24, 2021

Yokohama F. Marinos should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Tokushima Vortis 0-2 Yokohama F. Marinos

