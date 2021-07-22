Tokyo Olympics 2020: Top 5 Germany stars to watch out for

After finishing runners-up at the Rio Olympics in 2016, Germany will hope to go one step further at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and win the gold.

German team boss Stefan Kuntz has quality young players and wily old heads at his disposal, so they are definitely one of the favourites to claim top honors.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at five German players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

#5 Max Arnold

Max Arnold is still only 27, but it seems like he has been around for a while. The central midfielder elevated his game last season and played a key role for Wolfsburg as they finished in the top four to secure Champions League football.

For the quality he possesses, Arnold is yet to really make a big impact on the international stage. His only notable achievement came with the German Under-21 team when they won the European Championship in 2017.

The DFB has revealed Germany’s squad for the men’s Olympic ⚽️ tournament. It includes Max Kruse (Union), Nadiem Amiri (Leverkusen) & Maximilian Arnold (Wolfsburg). Also 7 members of the U21 squad that won the Euros under coach Stefan Kuntz, who’s in charge in Japan. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) July 5, 2021

The midfielder was handed his senior debut in 2014, but has only made a solitary appearance for Die Mannschaft.

Arnold is at the peak of his powers, and is expected to play a key role for the Olympic team in Tokyo. If he can find some good form heading into the new season, he will perhaps be able to kick on and impress Hansi Flick.

#4 Keven Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck’s consistent displays for Freiburg have earned him a call-up at the Tokyo Olympics and he will hope to make the most of his opportunity.

Still only 24, Schlotterbeck will hope to catch new German senior team boss Hansi Flick’s attention by putting in some solid displays.

The Germans have tough games coming up and if they can put in some good displays at the back with Schlotterbeck at the heart, the 24-year-old’s stock will rise.

UNSER TEAM FÜR TOKIO! 🇯🇵



Wir sind richtig stolz, mit diesen Jungs ein Teil von @TeamD zu sein 🖤❤️💛 心を込めて - #HERZZEIGEN!#WirfuerD #roadtotokyo pic.twitter.com/E6J2Y6djJj — Team Deutschland | Fußball 🇩🇪 (@DFB_Junioren) July 5, 2021

There’s a lot to play for even though Olympic football isn’t often taken seriously as a benchmark. The German senior team needs new defensive players, and Schlotterbeck has the chance to make a mark in the coming weeks.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Top 5 Brazil stars to watch out for

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arvind Sriram