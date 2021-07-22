Tokyo Olympics 2020: Top 5 Brazil stars to watch out for

Brazil are one of the favorites to win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as they have some talented players in their squad.

Five years ago, a certain Neymar inspired Selecao to an Olympic gold in Rio, and the Brazilian fans will hope the current crop of youngsters can repeat the feat sans Neymar.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at five Brazilian players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics.

#5 Dani Alves

Dani Alves. Remember him? He has featured in just two World Cups, four Copa America tournaments and two Confederations Cups, and has won a record 41 titles in 20 seasons. Dani Alves: How can you not remember him?

The Tokyo Olympics could be Alves’ last dance on the international stage as he is 38 and might not have too much to play for if he picks up gold with the Selecao.

Alves’ selection came as a surprise, but the Brazilian revealed that he is “feeling the butterflies” ahead of the tournament as he will feature alongside the young guns of the Selecao.

He is by far the most experienced player in the tournament, and will hope to lead by example on the pitch when the Brazilians play their first game against Germany.

Alves leaves everything on the pitch and wears his heart on his sleeve, so he is definitely one of the players to watch out for.

#4 Douglas Luiz

The Aston Villa midfielder was part of Brazil’s Copa America side that were beaten by Argentina in the final around a fortnight ago.

Luiz made two appearances for the senior Brazilian team at Copa America 2021, and will hope to play a more key role for the Under-23 side at the Tokyo Olympics.

The energetic midfielder is known for his passing and distribution, and he can make the occasional forward forays as well.

Brazil are one of the favorites to win gold, and Luiz will not want to miss out on the winning feeling once again after coming so close in the Copa America.

