Tokyo Olympics 2020: Top 5 Spanish footballers to watch out for

Spain will have six players from the Euro 2020 squad that made the semi-finals of the competition at Tokyo Olympics 2020, and they will be favorites to win gold.

La Furia Roja have one of the most star-studded squads along with Brazil. The two sides could meet in the quarter-finals based on the draw that has been laid out.

The Spaniards haven’t won Olympic gold since 1992, so the onus is certainly on this group of young players, of whom many are expected to make it big in a few years’ time.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at five Spanish players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

#5 Pau Torres

Japan v Spain - U-24 International Friendly

The centre-back’s stock has grown in the last year or so following some impressive displays for Villarreal and the Spanish national team.

Torres was a key part of the Spanish squad that made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 before losing to Italy on penalties.

In Sergio Ramos’ absence, Torres offered resilience at the back and is one of the best young ball-playing defenders in the world.

#ESP may be out of #EURO2020 but Unai Simon, Pau Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Eric Garcia, Pedri and Dani Olmo will be busy this summer as they're in the Olympic squad for #Tokyo2020 along with Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos. — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) July 7, 2021

The centre-back’s impressive form for Villarreal, with whom he won the Europa League, is just the start of something as he has been linked with several top European sides.

At 24, he is one of the most senior members of the Spanish Olympic squad, and will be key with his performances at the heart of the defense.

#4 Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo has managed to replicate his impressive displays for RB Leipzig on the international stage for Spain. His ability to play anywhere across the front three or even in midfield will be key for coach Luis de la Fuente.

Olmo could feature in his preferred attacking midfield role, and will be the creative heart-beat of the team with his ability to pick a pass in the final third.

Olmo put in some impressive displays at Euro 2020, and mustered three assists in five appearances. He will hope for another strong display at the Tokyo Olympics before returning to his club.

