Toluca vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Toluca host Monterrey in their upcoming Liga MX fixture on Sunday.
The hosts are winless in their last four games and are in seventh position in the league standings. They fell 2-1 to Club Leon in their previous outing.
The visitors returned to winning ways in their last encounter with a 2-0 win over Atletico San Luis. They also recorded a 3-0 win in their CONCACAF Champions League first leg round of 16 fixture over Atletico Pantoja.
Toluca vs Monterrey Head-to-Head
The two sides have squared off 40 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in this fixture, with Toluca winning 12 times and Monterrey recording 13 wins.
In total, 15 games between the two sides have ended in draws. They last met in the opening fixture of the Apertura, with Monterrey recording a 3-1 win.
Toluca form guide in Liga MX: L-D-L-D-W
Monterrey form guide across all competitions: W-W-L-D-W
Toluca vs Monterrey Team News
Toluca
Toluca didn't report any fresh injuries in the training session conducted prior to the game. There are no suspension concerns for them at the moment.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Monterrey
Monterrey do not have many injury concerns, with Daniel Parra being one of the absentees for this trip. Miguel Layún will also miss out on account of a muscle tear.
Adrián Mora, on loan from Toluca, is yet to make his debut for the club and is in contention to start here.
Injured: Daniel Parra, Miguel Layún
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Toluca vs Monterrey Predicted XI
Toluca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis García; Rodrigo Salinas, Miguel Barbieri, Jorge Torres Nilo, Diego; Claudio Baeza, Antonio Ríos, José Juan Vázquez; Rubens Sambueza, Michael Estrada, Alexis Canelo
Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Gonzalez; Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo; Arturo Gonzalez, Celso Ortiz, Maximiliano Meza; Dorlan Pabon, Rogelio Funes Mori, Aviles Hurtado
Toluca vs Monterrey Prediction
The two clubs are separated by just three points in the league standings. Though the hosts are the highest scoring side in the division with 21 goals, they have shipped in 17 goals as well.
Monterrey have the best defense in the league and have let in just seven goals. Given the current form of both sides, a win for the visitors looks on the cards. We expect Toluca to score at least one goal in this game.
Prediction: Toluca 1-3 Monterrey.