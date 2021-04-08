Tondela vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

The Portuguese Primeira Liga returns to action as Porto travel to Estadio Joao Cardoso to take on Tondela on Saturday.

Tondela will aim to grab consecutive wins for the first time this season after claiming a 2-1 win over Vitoria de Guimaraes last time out.

Two goals from Mario Gonzalez were enough to hand Tondela their first win since late February and end their three-game winless run.

Pako Ayestaran’s men now take on Porto on home turf, where they have been impressive this season. With 23 points from 12 games, they are the sixth-best team at home in the division.

Porto, meanwhile, head into this tie looking to bounce back from their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Chelsea and quickly return to winning ways.

The Dragons remain dominant in the Portuguese top-flight and a 2-1 win over Santa Clara last time out was their fourth win on the bounce.

Sergio Conceicao's men are on an impressive 19-game unbeaten run in the league. That dates back to a 3-2 defeat against Pacos de Ferreira back in October 2020.

They are second in the league table, having picked up 57 points from 25 games. Porto are currently eight points behind league leaders Sporting Lisbon and will aim to close that gap on Saturday.

Tondela vs Porto Head-To-Head

Porto have a clear upper hand in this fixture after picking up 10 wins and one draw in their 12 meetings with Tondela. The hosts have managed just one win.

Porto are also on a nine-game winning streak against Tondela across all competitions. Their last meeting ended in a 2-1 win for Porto in the Portuguese Cup back in December.

Tondela Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Porto Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Tondela vs Porto Team News

Tondela

Tondela have a clean bill of health heading into Saturday's clash, and we expect Pako Ayestaran to name his strongest starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Porto

Porto will be without the services of Mouhamed Mbaye, who is out with an ACL injury. Other than that, the visitors have no injury concerns.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye

Suspended: None

Tondela vs Porto Predicted XI

Tondela Predicted XI (4-4-3): Babacar Niasse; Ricardo Alves, Enzo Suarez, Yohan Tavares, Tiago Almeida; Pedro Augusto, Jaume Grau, Joao Pedro, Jhon Murillo, Mario Gonzalez, Salvador Agra

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Agustin Marchesin (GK); Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wilson Manafa; Mateus Uribe, Fabio Vieira, Otavio; Luiz Diaz, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Tondela vs Porto Prediction

Porto have simply been dominant in the Primeira Liga this season. They have lost just twice so far and have scored an average of 2.16 goals per game.

While Tondela were impressive last time out, we predict Porto will grab all three points and continue their winning streak in this fixture.

Prediction: Tondela 0-2 Porto