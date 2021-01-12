Toothless Real Madrid miss chance to move top of La Liga after Osasuna stalemate

A look at the league table in Spain may give one the impression that Real Madrid are not doing badly at all this season. After all, Los Blancos occupy second place in the 2020-21 La Liga and are just a point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

However, another way to look at it would be to compare the position of Zinedine Zidane’s side to that of their rivals Barcelona. Despite an underwhelming season, the Blaugrana are now only three points behind Real Madrid.

Barcelona have had a spate of good results to climb up the league table, while Real Madrid have been anything but consistent in the Spanish top flight.

On Saturday, Real Madrid once again dropped points when they were held to a goalless draw by Osasuna. Despite playing an attacking side, Zidane’s side could not break down La Liga’s 19th-placed team.

Real Madrid look bereft of ideas in attack

Zidane’s starting lineup had Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio in attack while Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro formed the midfield cast.

However, Real Madrid ended the game with a total of just four shots, with only two of them being on target. That was one of Real Madrid’s poorest games of the season, and they certainly didn’t deserve to win.

It could be argued that the conditions at El Sadar didn’t help matters, as the players had to play through thick snow. Zidane also highlighted the same in his post-match press conference where he said that the game should have been called off.

“We did what we could do on the field, but it was not a football match. The conditions were very difficult,” the Frenchman said, as quoted by Goal. “Yes, clearly the match against Osasuna should have been postponed. That is clear. The conditions to play football were not met, which in the end is what everyone wants. As much for us as our opponents.”

Nevertheless, Real Madrid still had enough quality on the pitch and should have picked up all three points, especially when a chance to move to the top of the table beckoned.

Real Madrid miss chance to move top of La Liga

Real Madrid’s latest draw means that Atletico Madrid could move four points clear at the top of the table if they beat Sevilla on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone’s side are already a point above Zidane’s side and have three games in hand. That means the Rojiblancos could potentially move ten points clear of their city rivals.

Real Madrid had the chance to temporarily move to the top of the league table and put some pressure on Atletico, but they contrived to miss the opportunity by dropping points against Osasuna.

There are many games left in the season, but Real Madrid’s inconsistency is pegging them back in the title race, which doesn't augur well for their chances of a successful title defence.