UEFA Champions League has been graced by some of the greatest players of every generation and one group of players that has always managed to stand out among their peers has been the forwards, namely the No.9s, No.10s and No.7s.

The strikers are the players who end up scoring most of the goals in the competition and thus end up taking away most of the glory. Though there are only two players who have reached a century of goals in the competition till date the top 10 list of top scorers is a star-studded one.

Champions League top scorers by year ⚽️



Robert Lewandowski needs two goals in the final to match Cristiano Ronaldo's #UCL record from 2013-14 🔥#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/gWEMjhnJdF — Goal (@goal) August 23, 2020

The list of top 10 active goalscorers in the Champions League unsurprisingly consists of some of the top strikers of our generation.

With that being said let's now take a look at the:

Top 10 active goalscorers in the Champions League currently

(All stats correct as of 26 October 2020)

#10 Luis Suarez - Atletico Madrid

Champions League goals - 30 goals

Luis Suarez has enjoyed a great start to his life at Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez has established himself as one of the most lethal strikers of his generation thanks to his fruitful six-year association with Barcelona, with whom he won the second European Golden Shoe of his career in the 2015-16 season.

With 198 goals for Blaugrana, he is currently third in their all-time top scorer's list and is also the top scorer for the Uruguay National Team with 62 goals across all competitions.

📊 — Luis Suarez at FC Barcelona:



- 283 games

- 198 goals

- 109 assists



Barça's third top goal-scorer in history. pic.twitter.com/mvaJpyhx0h — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 21, 2020

His appearances in the Champions League were limited during his stints with Ajax and Liverpool, as a result, most of his goals in the competition came during his six-year stint with Barcelona. Despite being a great No.9 he has not found the back of the net in the Champions League as much as he would have wanted and his current tally stands at 30.

#9 Edinson Cavani - Manchester United

Champions League goals - 35

Edinson Cavani has moved to Manchester United as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain

Suarez's compatriot Edinson Cavani joins him in this list, taking the ninth spot among active goalscorers in the Champions League. Like Suarez, Cavani too had enjoyed a lot of success playing for clubs across Europe and had found some great goalscoring form with his former employers, Paris Saint-Germain.

El Matador, as he is often referred to due to his physqiue and composure in front of the goal, has won the top scorer's awards in the Serie A during his time with Napoli, where he scored 104 goals in 138 appearances and also with Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 200 goals in 301 games.

250 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (432) and Cristiano Ronaldo (416) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (250). Devil. pic.twitter.com/l7jWdtXp2t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2020

His time in the Champions League has been limited due to his spells with Palermo and Napoli but still finds himself in the all-time top scorer's list in the 19th position with 35 goals. He will be looking to add to his tally with his new club, Manchester United.

#8 Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League goals - 35

Neymar helped Paris Saint-Germain reach their first Champions League final last season

2014-15 Treble winner with Barcelona, Neymar joins his former Paris Saint-Germain partner, Cavani in this list having scored 35 goals in seven Champions League campaigns. The 28-year-old ranks among one of the world's best-paid athletes and has a massive social media presence.

He recently matched Ronaldo Nazario for goals scored with the Brazil national team as he scored his 62nd goal for the Selecao in their FIFA World Cup qualification match against Peru.

Neymar matches Ronaldo with 62 goals for Brazil 😤 pic.twitter.com/arK0x9E5EU — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 14, 2020

The player has enjoyed a great goal-scoring return with the Parisiens since 2017. Injuries have kept him from making the most of his talents and has seen him miss key Champions League fixtures in 2018 and 2019. He helped PSG reach their first Champions League final last season but could not inspire them against Bayern Munich, who went on to win the treble.

