Top 10 African footballers of the past decade

As the world slides into the beginning of another decade, we take a look at the African players who have added glitz and glamour to the beautiful game.

African football has come of age and players from the continent have risen to become genuine global superstars. The last 10 years especially, saw remarkable periods with the World Cup coming to the continent when South Africa hosted it at the turn of the decade.

While an African team may not have lifted the World Cup yet, the players have become champions in all of the most important leagues in Europe, some even winning the second most coveted trophy in the game, the European Champions League.

Assembling the top 10 from a pool of abundant talent was a tough and painstaking effort, but the emphasis has been placed on the players international and individual honours as well as club achievements.

10. Vincent Enyeama

France v Nigeria: Round of 16 - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Easily the most outstanding African goalie of the last 10 years, Vincent Enyeama is one of the few goalkeepers from the continent that managed to have a successful career in Europe.

After winning 3 consecutive league titles as well 2 African Champions League in succession with Enyimba, he moved to Israel, first with Bnei Yehuda and subsequently Hapoel Tel Aviv with whom he won the league and cup double in the 2009-10 season. He was the team's penalty taker the previous season and ended up scoring 9 goals in 113 appearances for the club.

He moved to France with Lille in 2011 and was loaned back to Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv after just one season. He won another Israeli league title before returning to Lille. He set a club record of going 11 games without conceding a goal and was 114 minutes away from equaling the Ligue 1 clean sheet record for a goalkeeper after he didn't pick the ball from his net in 1062 minutes!

He is alongside Joseph Yobo, the most capped Nigerian player of all time with 101 in an international career that spanned 13 years. After 4 previous attempts, he finally lifted the African Nations Cup in 2013 and participated in 2 World Cups with the Super Eagles.

