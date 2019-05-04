×
Top 10 center-backs in the world this season ranked

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
201   //    04 May 2019, 13:26 IST

Gerard Pique, Virgil van Dijk and Diego Godin
Gerard Pique, Virgil van Dijk and Diego Godin

Having a pair of good centre-backs is a foundation of every successful team, yet their contribution on the football field often go unnoticed. A centre-back is a player who protects his team's goal and prevents the opposition attackers from scoring.

Lothar Matthaeus, Paolo Maldini, Franz Beckenbauer, Daniel Passarella, Fabio Cannavaro, Carlos Puyol, and Gaetano Scirea are some of the greatest centre-backs of all time.

There are a number of good centre-backs in the current era as well and right on this note, here's the list of the top 10 best centre-backs in the world this season. They have performed well to help their side clinch titles and trophies this year.

Honourable Mentions: Sergio Ramos, Victor Lindelöf, Raphael Varane, Matthijs de Ligt, and Jan Vertonghen.

#10 Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini is still a key player at Juventus
Giorgio Chiellini is still a key player at Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini has been a part of the Juventus backline for 14 years now and he is still a key player at the Allianz Stadium.

The 34-year-old Italian played 23 league games for the Turin-based club this season and helped his team maintain the best defensive record in the Italian top division. He won 22 of his 25 attempted tackles in the Serie A, along with blocking 13 shots and making 82 clearances.

His defensive contribution this season has helped his side win their eighth Serie A title.

#9 Willi Orban

Willi Orban is in a great form this season
Willi Orban is in a great form this season
RB Leipzeg boasts the best defensive record in the Bundesliga this season and their captain Orban has played a huge part in that.

The 26-year-old made 23 appreances in the domestic league this season and he averages 2.1 tackles, 5.7 clearances and won 4.9 aerial duals per game in the Bundesliga. He also impressed with his performances in the opposite side of the pitch and scored four goals in the Bundesliga thus far.

His displays for the club caught the attention of the Hungary national team manager, Marco Rossi and he was selected to respresent his country for the first time during the UEFA Nations League game against Greece in October 2018. He has played four games for Hungary since then, scoring one goal.


Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona Gerard Pique Virgil van Dijk
