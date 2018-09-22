Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 10 central midfielders in football at the moment

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.93K   //    22 Sep 2018, 10:20 IST

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Paul Pogba

Although central midfielders are not the most celebrated players in football, they occupy an important place on a football field. They generally don’t attract great attention with a lot of goals and assists, but are hugely important to the success of a team and act as a link between defense and attack. They often provide the required cover to defenders, and at the same time, go forward and assist attacking players.

Lionel Messi grabbed all the headlines, but it was the midfielders, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets who did most of the hard work during Pep Guardiola’s golden Barcelona reign. The same can be said of Real Madrid’s recent success.

Football has produced quite a few mesmerising central midfielders. Players like Steven Gerrard, Andres Iniesta, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Patrick Viera, Xavi, Paul Scholes, Xabi Alonso, and Claude Makelele are some of the greatest central midfielders of the 21st century.

Honorable Mentions: Jorginho, Sergi Milinkovic-Savic, Naby Keita, Arturo Vidal, and Miralem Pjanic.

Without much ado, lets take a look at the 10 best central midfielders in the world right now. 

#10 Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A
Thiago Alcantara (l)

The former Barcelona star is one of the most talented central midfielders in the world. If not for his injury troubles, the 27-year-old could have done wonders in his footballing career. A technically gifted player, Thiago has been regarded a lot for his creativity, ball control, vision, and passing. 

With a passing accuracy of more than 90 percent throughout his Bayern career, the Spaniard is capable of playing in attacking roles as well. Thiago Alcântara has scored 26 goals and assisted 28 more for Bayern Munich so far. 

He has started all the games for Bayern Munich this season so far and is expected to play a crucial role after Arturo Vidal’s departure. With 1.5 key passes per game, Thiago is at the peak of his career right now. He is only 27 and has the ability to become one of the greatest midfielders in the world.

All stats via transfermarkt

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
