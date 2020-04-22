Top-10 dribblers in Indian football

Sunil Chhetri, who has the most goals by any Indian player, is also an excellent dribbler.

Dribbling is, without a doubt, one of the most, if not the most entertaining aspect of the game of football. A player that can consistently beat defenders provides an extra spark to a team. There are several types of dribblers, some are flashier, while others are simply more effective.

Compiling a list of the best dribblers around is a relatively tricky proposition because the matter is subjective. Some players exhibit superior consistency with their dribbles. Others may have rare moments of pure dribbling brilliance while not always being as successful.

Indian football might not have the kind of players who can turn a game on its head by pulling a rabbit out of their hat. But it has had its fair share of dribblers. Based on performances in the 2019-20 season, let us take a look at ten of the best dribblers in the country.

#10 Nandhakumar Sekar

Nandhakumar Sekar

Nandhakumar Sekar, 24, joined Odisha FC, formerly called Delhi Dynamos, from Chennai City FC in 2017.

Sekar has established himself under Joseph Gombau and is an integral part of the OFC squad. He might not be the flashiest of dribblers but can glide past defenders with ease. With improvements in his finishing, he could transform himself to become a lethal winger.

#9 Farukh Choudhary

Farukh Choudhary with India U23.

The former Lonestar Kashmir FC forward is one of the few Indian footballers who can slot in easily in all positions upfront.

He consistently deploys quick and effective moves that yield his team success. Choudhary's quick feet allow him to get past defenders with ease. If he becomes a bit more prolific going forward, he could be the answer for the national team's woes up front.

#8 Raynier Fernandes

Raynier Fernandes

Raynier Fernandes is one of the finest midfielders in the country.

The 24-year-old Indian international, who plays for Mumbai City FC in the ISL, has an impressive ability to find free spaces and place himself between players to receive the ball. A constructive player who drives the game from midfield, Fernandes also boasts of excellent skills and speed on the ball.

However, the midfielder has a penchant for losing possession quickly. His defensive skills also need improvement. If he can work on the chinks in his game, Fernandes can reach new levels under the able tutelage of his club manager Sergio Lobera.

#7 Nongdamba Naorem

Naorem had a terrific 2019-20 season with Mohun Bagan.

Nongdamba Naorem first came into the limelight after impressing at the 2017 U17 World Cup held in India.

The midfielder, who possesses silky smooth ball control skills, is one of the promising young players in the country. With more experience and maturity in his game, he could soon break into the national team setup.

#6 Liston Colaco

Liston Colaco

FC GOA signed Liston Colaco after the winger impressed with his exploits in the 2017 Santosh Trophy.

The 21-year-old made a switch to Hyderabad FC in the winter transfer window after failing to break into the first-team setup at FC Goa where there was an intense competition for places.

Despite limited game-time, Fernandes was able to make an immediate impact at his new club. Within a short period, the winger has managed to impress national team coach Igor Stimac enough to merit a call-up to the senior team.

#5 Michael Soosairaj

Michael Soosairaj

Michael Soosairaj joined ATK after a bright season with Jamshedpur FC in 2019.

At his new club, Soosairaj had to quickly get adapted to his new role as a wing-back which meant that he had to tone down on his dribbling skills. But with his improved tracking back and defensive skills, he could cement his place in the national team.

Soosairaj, with a drop of his shoulder, can beat the best in business, but needs to choose his moments wisely to avoid becoming predictable in his dribbles.

#4 Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte had a fabulous 2019-20 season with Chennayin FC who finished as the runners up in the ISL.

He ended the season as the second-highest Indian goal-scorer, netting seven goals. Chhangte's dribbles are not only effective, but they also look elegant too. Due to his agility, he is capable of getting between the lines by splitting opposition defenders.

#3 Sahal Abdul Samad

Sahal Abdul Samad (Picture courtesy ISL)

Sahal Abdul Samad is currently one of the best dribblers in the country.

Samad thrives on intuition, which is one of the strong points of his game. The Indian version of Zinedine Zidane has a long way to go in developing his game though. For a start, he needs to work on the physical aspects of his game.

The 23-year-old's impressive second touch sets him apart from the rest of the players in this list.

#2 Brandon Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes (Picture courtesy ISL)

Brandon Fernandes is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the country at the moment. He could be described as the "conductor" in midfield, one whose game makes the team click.

Fernandes can switch play with the blink of an eye, and turn defence into an attack. He uses dribbling to his strength, and not just for showboating. Along with his proficiency from setpieces, he was adjudged the MVP of 2019/20 season.

#1 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri might not be the most-skilled dribbler in the country. But what makes him an effective one in this respect is his ability to choose the right moments to dribble.

One of the fastest players with the ball at his feet, Chettri, unlike a few others in this list, rarely loses possession in attempting to dribble past opposition players. The 35-year-old, with 72 goals, is the most prolific marksman for India in international football.

Other notable mentions

Besides the ten players mentioned above, there are three more players who deserve an honourable mention.

Ashique Kuruniyan

Ashique Kuruniyan

The 22-year-old Ashique Kuruniyan presently plies his trade at ISL club Bengaluru FC, after previously playing for Pune City FC.

The midfielder, who made his international debut in 2018, represented India at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Udanta Singh

Udanta Singh

Udanta Singh, a pacy right-winger, has made over 90 appearances for his ISL club Bengaluru FC.

The 23-year-old from Manipur has also played for the senior team, scoring a goal (against Chinese Taipei) in 27 games.

Lalengmawia

Lalengmawia

A midfielder for ISL club Northeast United, Lalengmawia is a promising teenager from Mizoram who has also played for Indian Arrows in the I-league.