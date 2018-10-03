Top 10 fastest footballers in the world right now

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.50K // 03 Oct 2018, 15:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Where does Gareth Bale rank amongst the world's fastest footballers?

In order to be a professional, a player needs to have a bunch of attributes in his basket of skills. Speed is one such skill that helps a lot in being a better footballer.

Pace has different benefits for footballers operating in different positions. It is a facet that comes extremely handy during tracking back to defend. It is a deadly weapon that can help a team transition from defence to attack in the split of an eye.

While not every player can boast about having a good speed, some do have that happy privilege. That being said, let's have a look at the 10 fastest footballers around the globe right now.

#10 Karim Bellarabi (35.27 km/hr)

Karim Bellarabi scored the fastest goal in the history of the Bundesliga

Karim Bellarabi currently plies his trade at German club Bayer Leverkusen since joining them in 2011. The 28-year-old is extremely fast during counter-attacks. His pace is crucial in his attempts to make successful dribbles.

Apart from displaying his explosive speed on the pitch, Bellarabi also holds the record of scoring the fastest goal scored in the history of the German Bundesliga. He found the net against Borussia Dortmund in just 9 seconds. He is also known for scoring the 50,000th goal in the history of the German top-tier.

Although he scored that goal four years ago, his pace doesn't seem to have deserted him yet; the German of Moroccan descent clocks enough speed to beat a number of speedsters to be counted amongst the fastest players in the world at the moment.

1 / 10 NEXT