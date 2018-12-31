Top 10 footballers with the highest net worth in 2018

After Neymar's record move to PSG, he sits 4th on the net worth list.

Football has become a major global business. Because of that, it is no surprise that the world's best football players are among the richest people on this planet. These days, the salaries of footballers are quite high. It isn’t only about salaries though; they have many other significant sources of income. These include sponsorship deals, commercial endorsements, new business ventures, and image rights.

Considering all these things, it is noteworthy to see how rich some players are. Without further ado, let's take a look at 10 footballers with the highest net worth in this year. This list consists only of active players.

(Source - celebritynetworth.com)

#10. Fernando Torres - $90 Million

Torres is currently in Japan playing for Sagan Tosu.

The tenth footballer with the highest net worth in the world right now is Fernando Torres, an ex-player of Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Liverpool. His estimated net worth is $90 million (all his properties inclusive). The legendary Spanish striker left Atletico Madrid this summer for the second time in his career. He now plays for Japanese club Sagan Tosu and he earns a real fortune there - $20 million per year - which makes him one of the highest paid footballers.

In addition to his salary, Torres earns an estimated $9 million per year from many endorsing brands and companies. His main endorsement earning brand is Adidas where he earns very handsomely. It's also very interesting to note that Torres changed from Nike to Adidas in 2013. He also has a big sponsorship deal with Pepsi.

He has several restaurants in Madrid (the Fat Torres Burger) and a football team (Fuenlabrada Angels). He has launched his own brand of Vodka (Pure Wondertorres - Spain) and has a fashion line called Fernando Torres Seduction.

