Top 10 free-kick takers in Europe

We rank the top 10 free-kick takers in Europe at the moment

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 13 Mar 2017, 14:19 IST

One of the best sights in football is to watch the net ripple from a brilliantly taken free-kick. There have been a number of footballers who have made their names as brilliant set-piece takers. From Juninho to the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, we have been blessed to watch some really amazing free-kick takers.

In the current era as well, we have some real masters of the art. While some of the best players in the world feature on this list, there are also a couple of lesser known players as well. Without much ado, let us take a look into the top 10 free-kick takers in Europe at the moment:

#10 Emil Forsberg

25-year-old Swedish winger Emil Forsberg has been turning heads with his brilliant performances for RB Leipzig in the past 2 seasons. The versatile winger is blessed with plenty of trickery, technical skills and dribbling abilities, but what he is perhaps best known for are his immaculate set-piece abilities.

Crowned Swedish midfielder of the year in 2014 and 2016, Forsberg has been integral to RB Leipzig’s meteoric rise and astonishing performances this season. Not only is he a goal-scoring threat from free-kicks, he is also excellent in putting the ball in a threatening area from set-pieces.

Forsberg’s performances and incredible free-kick abilities have drawn a lot of attention and it will not be a surprise if the talented Swedish playmaker makes a move to one of Europe’s top clubs in the summer transfer window.