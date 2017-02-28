Top 10 Germans to have played in the English Premier League

The Germans have been one of the elite footballing nations and several of their players have proven to be invaluable for several PL sides.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 13:16 IST

Babbel’s runs down the right flanks remain a major Kop memory

Germans have undisputedly have been at the helm of the affairs of world football. Be it their dominant national teams or clubs, or the plethora of superstars they have given to the world of football, Germany can be classified as one of the elite footballing nations on the globe.

English football, on the other hand, continues to be the most glamorous one in the world. The Premier League, which began in 1992 has helped bring millions of fans into the fold and continues to be one of the leading leagues. So, when some of the best in the business (the Germans) decide to ply their trade in the most commercially successful league, the world is sure to grab millions of eyeball.

A total of 50 Germans have played in the Premier League, with several becoming key members for their sides.

We bring to you the top 10 Germans to have played in the Premier League.

#10 Markus Babbel (Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers)

Before Liverpool acquired the services of Nathaniel Clyne, another player made a name for himself with his marauding runs from right-back - Markus Babbel. The German had already achieved a lot as a player during his time at Hamburger SV and Bayern Munich in terms of trophies before he made the move to English shores to sign for Liverpool in June, 2000.

The German played a critical role in his side’s treble winning 2000-01 campaign as his darting runs down the right-flank became a constant talk of opposition team meetings. However, the stint that began so well did not achieve its true potential as the right-back was diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome, a condition that sadly halted his Liverpool career.

While he did recover from the troubling condition, he was never quite the same player, understandably so, and moved to Blackburn Rovers on loan in 2003 before moving back to Germany with VFB Stuttgart.

On the international level, the German was capped 51 times for the national team and was also an integral part of the 1996 UEFA Championship winning side.