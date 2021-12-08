Top 10 highest goalscorers of all time in Champions League group stages

The UEFA Champions League has produced plenty of eye-catching moments in its glorious history. Since the competition’s inception, a plethora of strikers have left their mark.

Although the Champions League is primarily a two-legged knockout tournament, it starts with a group stage round consisting of four teams in eight different groups. Since some of the teams in the group stage aren’t world-class, players can easily increase their goal tally in these games.

21st century strikers are breaking Champions League records for fun

The current crop of players are making a mockery of Champions League goalscoring records. Players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have already crossed the three-digit mark. But how many of those goals have come in the group stage? In this article, we look at the top 10 players with the most Champions League group stage goals.

#10 Sergio Aguero (32 goals)

Manchester City FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League

Sergio Aguero has had an eventful 2021. The Manchester City legend fell out of favor at the Etihad Stadium, joined Barcelona, won the Copa America and may now reportedly retire due to a heart condition.

The Argentine has scored 32 goals in 56 Champions League group stage matches. Overall, he bagged 41 goals in 79 appearances in the Champions League, a majority of which came in the light blue shirt of Manchester City.

Aguero will go down as one of the best strikers in Premier League history. He broke several goalscoring records and won five league titles with the Cityzens. He could only manage to take home a runner-up medal in the Champions League though.

#9 Alessandro Del Piero (33 goals)

Del Piero won the Champions League with Juventus in 1995-96

Alessandro Del Piero won the 1995-96 Champions League with Juventus and scored six goals during the campaign. He also won half a dozen Serie A titles with the Old Lady.

Del Piero scored 33 goals in the Champions League group stages. He scored a total of 42 goals in 89 Champions League games during his time at Juventus. The centre-forward is the only player here who has represented just one club in the Champions League.

He was a versatile attacking player with great technical ability. Despite mainly being used as a secondary striker, he remains one of the top scorers for Italy, Juventus, and in Serie A. He was also the Champions League's top scorer (10 goals) in the 1997-98 season.

