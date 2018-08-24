Top 10 Highest-Paid Football Players in the World

Afeez Adebayo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 9.54K // 24 Aug 2018, 08:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Huge footballing interest amongst millennials in recent years have made the round leather game one of the most financially lucrative sports in the world.

Forbes has recently named nine football stars among the top 100 world highest paid sportsmen. Lionel Messi’s 2017 contract deal of $667,000 per-week and several winning bonuses made him the most paid football player in 2018.

Lionel Messi

Out of the top 100 highest paid athletes, as rated by Forbes in 2018, forty of them are basketball players, while football is only represented by nine players on the list. American boxer, Floyd Mayweather climbed to the top of Forbes athletes after his 2017 victory against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. The widely acclaimed fight raked in a whopping $550 million in revenue, with Mayweather earning a mouthwatering $275m in just one fight!

Lionel Messi finally toppled his Cristiano Ronaldo on the Forbes list for the first in his career. The former Real Madrid star was named as the most paid athletes in 2016 and 2017 but dropped to third due to Messi’s improved contract at Barcelona.

Below are top ten most paid football players in 2018;

10. Angel Di Maria (PSG) - $22.6

Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

Salary & Bonus: $20.6 million

Endorsements: $2 million

Angel Di Maria left Manchester United in 2015 to sign a 4-year contract with the Paris giants. He has since proven himself as an important member of the team. The Olympic gold medalist currently earns $20.6m with the Paris Saint-German, having won ten trophies since his debut against Monaco in August 2015.

1 / 7 NEXT