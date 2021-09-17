Players within La Liga earn strikingly as compared to the rest of Europe's top five leagues. The presence of high-profile clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid means top-flight football in Spain houses big-money deals.

The departure of Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos to PSG is certain to cost La Liga a bit of a luster but nonetheless, there is still plenty of firepower left. Gareth Bale's return from Spurs and Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid, exciting moments within La Liga just pile up.

After four match days, we have Real Madrid at the top of the table with Valencia right on their tail with an equal number of points (10) and goal difference (7). Atletico Madrid, also with 10 points, maintain third spot only due to lower GD.

Without further ado, in this article let's take a look at the top-earning players within Spain's top-tier league, La Liga.

Top 10 highest paid La Liga players in 2021

Note: The information has been sourced from various websites. The actual salary might vary a little bit.

#10 Koke (Atletico Madrid) — £257,000/Week

Koke has established himself as one of the finest midfielders of the game

The captain of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, Koke, is the 10th highest paid footballer within La Liga. He has been by Rojiblancos' side throughout their rise to become one of the strongest teams in Europe.

He faced immense competition from his compatriots from Real Madrid and Barcelona for a spot in the national team. But Koke established himself as one of the finest midfielders of the game.

Barcelona and Spain's legend Xavi even called Koke his successor. He has won 2 x La Liga, 1 x Copa del Rey, 1 x Spanish Super Cup, 2 x UEFA Europa League and 2 x UEFA Super Cup.

Koke was also the main cog in Atletico Madrid's UEFA Champions League final appearances in 2014 and 2016. The only downside of the same was that he, along with his team, faced loss at the hands of bitter rivals Real Madrid.

#9 Marcelo (Real Madrid) — £266,000/Week

The Brazilian fullback is considered one of the best in his position

Marcelo rightfully finds a place within the top 10 highest played La Liga players' list. The Brazilian fullback is considered one of the best in his position. There aren't many in the game who could make dangerous overlaps as Marcelo does.

Marcelo came as a blessing to the La Liga giants who were looking for a perfect replacement for their star player Roberto Carlos. The then 19-year-old Marcelo arrived in the Spanish capital from Fluminense. By the time Galacticos sealed the deal, Marcelo was wanted by numerous top clubs in Europe.

As the years went by, Marcelo even overcame his countryman and predecessor Roberto Carlos in almost every department. A constant face in the FIFPro and UEFA Team of the year, Marcelo evolved to be one of the best in the world of football.

#8 Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) — £271,000/Week

Jan Oblak has won the Zamora Trophy for a record five times

Jan Oblak's rise as one of the best goalkeepers in the business happened within a very short period of time. While the world was busy adapting from Iker and Buffon to Neuer, there came the Slovenian shot-stopper out of the blue to grab all the limelight.

Atletico Madrid signed Jan Oblak in 2014 for €16 million (a record for being the most-expensive goalkeeper in La Liga), in an attempt to fill the void left by Thibaut Courtois. However, the Slovenian shot-stopper denied the claims and revealed that he is not at the club to replace anyone. He is there as a completely new player and to create a mark of his own.

Squawka Football @Squawka Jan Oblak has won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for a joint-record fifth time:



🥇 2016

🥇 2017

🥇 2018

🥇 2019

🥇 2021



The only non-Spanish goalkeeper to win it five times. Jan Oblak has won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for a joint-record fifth time:



🥇 2016

🥇 2017

🥇 2018

🥇 2019

🥇 2021



The only non-Spanish goalkeeper to win it five times. https://t.co/AiWjW29dlH

Oblak has entered his 8th season with Atletico Madrid and has won an impressive five La Liga Zamora Trophy. He has raised the bar for his competitors and has had direct involvement in Atletico Madrid's recent successes.

#7 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) — £294,000/Week

Benzema is in the form of his life at the moment

The Frenchman has been carrying the responsibility of scoring for Real Madrid ever since their machine Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. And undoubtedly Karim Benzema has been doing a fine job.

His performance even urged France to discard the ban imposed on him following the Mathieu Valbuena scandal and call him back to the French side. The decision proved to be the right one as he ended up as the joint second most (four) goal getter of the EURO 2020 tournament.

At the moment, Karima Benzema has also taken up the responsibility of leading Blancos in the absence of the club's official captain Marcelo. The Santiago Bernabeu faithful have seen Benzema grow from a youngster who arrived from Lyon to a lethal power under Zidane. Now he has become a prolific goalscorer in La Liga under Ancelotti.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra RECORD: Karim Benzema’s 285 goals for Real Madrid is the most goals by a French player for a single club. RECORD: Karim Benzema’s 285 goals for Real Madrid is the most goals by a French player for a single club. https://t.co/M2EQ8GPQTh

In return for his service, Real Madrid pays its number 9 a salary of £294,000/Week.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh