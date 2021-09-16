Ligue 1 has undoubtedly been the talk of the town during this year's summer transfer window. Things seem to be working just in the right direction for France's top-level football.

The league that was dominated by PSG saw a new champion in Lille just last term. In order to bolster their side and regain the Ligue 1 trophy, PSG went all in to sweep the transfer market in their favor.

While the French league is one of the much-anticipated battlegrounds this season, let's take a look at who's paid the most within the Ligue 1. However, with PSG being the sole dominant force when it comes to financial matters within Ligue 1, it won't be much of a surprise to see where these 10 players hail from.

Top 10 highest paid Ligue 1 players in 2021:

#10 Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) — €212,000/Week

Kimpembe has played 220+ games so far across all competitions for PSG

Unfortunately, the team's vice-captain Kimpembe poses a threat to his position in the form of new arrival and veteran of the game, Sergio Ramos. However, the same does not change the fact that Presnel Kimpembe is indeed one of the most valuable players in Ligue 1.

Since 2016, the French international has cemented his position at the heart of defense with the Parisians. He is also an influential figure in France's international outings.

Presnel Kimpembe started off his career with the Parisians and has donned the PSG jersey for over 220+ games so far across all competitions.

Donnarumma joined PSG to win more trophies

Widely considered goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon's successor, Gianluigi Donnarumma, has already started living up to expectations at a young age.

Signing the EURO 2020 Player of the Tournament as a free agent from AC Milan has been an absolute bargain for Pochettino's side. Even though the Italian shot-stopper is yet to mark his debut at the club, he is one of the most handsomely paid players within Ligue 1.

At a young age of 22, Donnarumma's experience is massive. The Italian goalie has played over 250+ games across all competitions at club level. The only downside of his career so far has been the trophy count.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Official and confirmed. Gianluigi Donnarumma joins Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal, contract until June 2026. 🔴🔵 #PSG Official and confirmed. Gianluigi Donnarumma joins Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal, contract until June 2026. 🔴🔵 #PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma has laid hands on just one trophy at club level — the 2016 Supercoppa Italiana. The youngster's main motive for signing for the Ligue 1 side should undoubtedly be to collect as many trophies as possible to decorate his scintilliating career.

Keylor Navas faces massive competition from Gianluigi Donnarumma

Keylor Navas arrived in Paris after a highly decorated stint at Real Madrid. Despite being at the pinnacle of his form, the Costa Rican had to make way for Los Blancos' high-profile signing Thibaut Courtois.

History seems to be repeating for Keylor Navas as the club has got a new keeper who is none other than Gianluigi Donnarumma himself. As of now, Pochettino still believes in deploying Keylor between the sticks. But what lies ahead for the former Real Madrid number 1, is unbeknownst.

Due to his experience with Real Madrid in continental competitions, Keylor Navas has proven handy to the Ligue 1 side on numerous occasions. Especially in the UEFA Champions League.

OptaJean @OptaJean 54 – Keylor Navas has made 54 saves in the Champions League this season, the second-highest tally for a goalkeeper over a single campaign since Opta analysed the competition (2003/04) behind Petr Cech in 2011/12 (58). Crucial. 54 – Keylor Navas has made 54 saves in the Champions League this season, the second-highest tally for a goalkeeper over a single campaign since Opta analysed the competition (2003/04) behind Petr Cech in 2011/12 (58). Crucial. https://t.co/8mlopCqA4J

At PSG, Di Maria found his rhythm once again

With PSG, Angel Di Maria's career took a positive turn for the first time since leaving the Bernabeu. The Argentine struggled to find his form with Manchester United for various reasons. However, all of his misery came to an end after signing for the Ligue 1 giants.

At Real Madrid, facing competition from the club's record in-bound player Gareth Bale forced Angel Di Maria to move away without even putting up a challenge. Unfortunately for him at Old Trafford, he couldn't perform as well as his price tag. Inconsistent playing roles and tactics cost Di Maria his form at Manchester United.

However, all these are now bygones as the Argentine has found his rhythm once again. At PSG, he remains one of the most respected players. Di Maria won numerous titles with the club and even lifted the Copa America 2021 with his national side. The Argentine pockets €270,000/week in terms of wages.

