Top 10 iconic Manchester United games of the decade (2010-2019)

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

It's been a tumultuous decade for Manchester United, who won 2 Premier League titles during the period

Perhaps the best word to describe the decade between 2010 and 2019 for Manchester United would be tumultuous.

Things started out well enough for the Red Devils; 2010-11 saw them capture the Premier League title for the 12th time, reaching the Champions League final in the process, and while they were unseated in the subsequent season by Manchester City, by the end of 2012-13 they were back at the top of the mountain.

However, that was also the season that saw the end of a dynasty, as Sir Alex Ferguson entered retirement and was replaced by David Moyes – and in the 6 seasons that followed, United have seen more ups and downs than your typical rollercoaster.

Despite this chaotic nature, fans of the Red Devils were still treated to some iconic matches across the 10-year period. In chronological order, here are Manchester United’s most iconic games of the decade (2010-2019).

#1 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City – Premier League, 12th February 2011

Wayne Rooney's overhead kick won United this classic game against neighbours Manchester City

By February 2011 it looked like Manchester United were on course to regain the Premier League title following Chelsea’s victory in the previous season, and this win over their “noisy neighbours” moved them 4 points above Arsenal in the league table.

What made this match so iconic was a single moment of genius from Wayne Rooney – who up to that point, had been having a quiet match by his standards. With less than 15 minutes remaining in the match, the score was tied at 1-1, with Nani’s first-half opener being cancelled out by a fortuitous goal from David Silva on 65 minutes.

It looked like we were heading for a draw – and if anything, City were the side pushing for a winner – but on 78 minutes, Nani sent a cross into the box that appeared to be too high for Rooney to reach. Somehow though, the England striker launched himself into the air, and met the ball with an unstoppable overhead kick that flew into the net past Joe Hart, who was frozen to the spot.

The goal was truly incredible – probably the best of Rooney’s storied career – and in 2012, it was voted the best goal of the Premier League’s first 20 years. And it proved crucial for his side, as United went onto claim their 12th Premier League title 3 months later.

Advertisement

1 / 10 NEXT