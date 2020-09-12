Top 10 La Liga forwards at the moment

The Spanish La Liga may not be as physical as the English Premier League or as tactical as the Serie A, but it is one of Europe's top five leagues for a reason.

La Liga clubs have dominated European competitions in the last five years, which are the true measure of the strength and competitiveness of the league. During this period, La Liga teams have captured three Champions League crowns (all by Real Madrid) and as many Europa League titles (Sevilla - 2, Atletico Madrid - 1).

Not surprisingly, three La Liga clubs - Real Madrid (second), Barcelona (third) and Atletico Madrid (fourth) - occupy three of the top five spots in the latest UEFA club coefficient rankings.

Top 10 active forwards in La Liga

Despite La Liga producing the fewest goals per game among Europe's top five leagues last season, some of the finest strikers feature in the Spanish top-flight. Playing in a bevvy of forward positions like centre forward or second striker, they score goals and also aid their teams' cause in the attacking third.

On that note, let us have a look at the top ten active strikers in La Liga.

#10: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Inaki Williams

The 26-year-old Inaki Williams, who plays as a centre forward for Athletic Bilbao, may not score goals aplenty but is nevertheless a key player for the La Liga side. Such is his importance to the side that Williams has not missed a La Liga game for Bilbao in the last four seasons.

Renowned for his blistering pace, passing ability and tackling prowess - the latter two attributes being rare for a centre-forward - Williams is especially lethal for Bilbao on the counter. His versatility allows him to be deployed as a winger, with his crosses and passes conjuring scoring opportunities for teammates.

3 - @Athletic_en's Iñaki Williams has scored more goals from fast-breaks than any other player in @LaLigaEN this season (three goals). Electric. pic.twitter.com/eOPlvSdtTG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 13, 2019

In close to 200 La Liga games spanning six seasons for the Bilbao side, Williams has scored 40 goals and has registered 26 assists.

#9: Willian Jose (Real Sociedad)

Willian Jose

Like his Bilbao counterpart, Willian Jose has also featured in six La Liga seasons, all for Real Sociedad. In this period, the 28-year-old Brazilian, who plays as a centre forward, has scored 58 goals and provided 15 assists for teammates in the competition.

He predominantly features as a centre-forward but invariably drops deep to aid in the buildup play. He doesn't attempt too many dribbles or take plenty of shots on goal, but he has been a utility man up-front for Sociedad.

Willian Jose has scored at least ten La Liga goals in each of his last four seasons in the competition, a feat managed by only four other players during this period.

11 - Willian José is the fourt player to have scored at least eleven goals in each one of their last four #LaLiga seasons, after Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez & Iago Aspas. Consistency@RealSociedadEN #VillarrealRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/8N4N7j1S92 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 13, 2020

#8: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Joao Felix

Portuguese sensation Joao Felix has drawn comparisons with his illustrious compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the second-highest goal-scorer in La Liga history. The youngster is considered as one of the most talented young players in the world.

Saddled by the pressure of his expensive €126 million price tag, which made him the most expensive Portuguese player in history, Felix had an underwhelming debut season in La Liga. He displayed glimpses of his precocious talent, albeit in infrequent bursts.

OFFICIAL: Atletico Madrid have signed Joao Felix 📝



The most-expensive Portuguese player ever 💰 pic.twitter.com/BxvreOiexR — Goal (@goal) July 3, 2019

Due to his versatility, Felix can operate in a bevvy of offensive positions in the attacking third, ranging from striker, second striker, winger or even attacking midfielder. At Atletico, he has predominantly featured as a second striker.

The former Benfica starlet may have scored only six goals and provided one assist in his 27 La Liga games last season, but with his creativity, finishing and passing skills, he is tipped for great things in the future.

#7: Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa, who started his top-flight career with Braga, is a La Liga veteran, having featured in eight seasons in the competition with 71 goals in 198 games.

Due to his technique, physical strength and ability to hold the ball, the Atletico Madrid centre forward is a potent target man.

Costa's goal-scoring prowess has massively dwindled in recent times. He has scored just ten times in his last 54 La Liga games across three seasons since scoring 27 in Atletico's title-winning campaign in 2013-14, but the 31-year-old has tallied an impressive 38 assists in the competition.