Top 10 left footed footballers in the world at the moment

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
225   //    28 Sep 2018, 12:25 IST

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League
Mo Salah - Egyptian King

Left-footed footballers are very rare in the current era of football. There are only few of them who have the potential to become world class players, yet they are gems in any team they play for. They are quite different in their approach, and hence have the ability to surprise the opposition player.

They are an asset for any team to have, and we have seen great left-footed legendary footballers like Ryan Giggs, Diego Maradona, and Roberto Carlos who have entertained football fans with their amazing skills and world-class displays. Currently, arguably the best player in the world is left-footed, and is dominating world football with style and flair.

Let us rank the 10 best left-footed footballers in the world right now.

#10 Jan Vertonghen

FC Internazionale v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B
He is a good tackler and an excellent tactician

Jan Vertonghen has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world. He is a good tackler, an excellent tactician, and has got wonderful leadership qualities. His defensive performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup were one of the main reasons for Belgium's 3rd place finish.

His defensive partnership with Toby Alderweireld is probably the best in the Premier League currently, and successfully helped Tottenham qualify for the Champions League in the past few seasons. Due to his height, Vertonghen is also dangerous from set-pieces.

#9 Nemanja Matic

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round
Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He is superb at man-marking opponents, has the pace to cover ground quickly, and is also good at intercepting possession. He frequently likes to join the attack.

Matic has probably been the best buy for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United due to his consistent performances for them last season. Due to his height and physical strength, he is quite intimidating to the opposition attackers, and causes a nuisance to the opposing team during corners, hence he is tricky to deal with.

