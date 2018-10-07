Top 10 most dangerous forwards in the world right now

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo rank amongst the world's deadliest forwards?

The modern age of football has been blessed with a number of marvellous forwards who have been excellent in front of goal. Apart from titans Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, there are a bunch of other marksmen who are well-versed at the art of scoring goals.

However, as important as it is for a forward to score goals in abundance, he must also do the same at a considerable rate in order to show his consistency. The goals-to-games ratio helps in determining how lethal a goalscorer can be in front of goal.

Considering the average goals-to-games ration of the season 2017/18 and the current campaign, let's have a look at the 10 most lethal goal poachers in the world at the moment at club level.

Note #1: The figures that you see in front of the players' names are the average of their respective goalscoring rates in the last and the current season.

Note #2: The goals of players in the current season have been considered as of 7th October 2018. The main average on the basis of which the players are ranked has been calculated manually. The stats for the goals are the courtesy of Transfermarkt.com.

#10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Dortmund & Arsenal (0.66 goals per game)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an impressive rate in spite of playing in two different leagues

First and foremost, even though his goalscoring rate might be the lowest on this list, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves appreciation for how quickly he has settled into the Premier League and maintained a fine average, after transferring from Borussia Dortmund in winter last season.

For the first half of the season, the Gabonese striker gave sturdy competition to Bayern's Robert Lewandowski at the top of the scoring charts in the Bundesliga. Overall, he found the net 31 times in 38 games with a goalscoring rate of 0.82 goals per game.

Now in his first full season at Arsenal, Aubameyang has already bagged 4 goals in 8 games with a goalscoring rate of 0.50 as the Gunners look to revive their former glory under the debut season of manager Unai Emery. Alongside attackers like Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, it remains to be seen if he can spearhead the club to a major title this season.

