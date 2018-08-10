Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ten most expensive Premier League transfers of 2018

Somesh Dhal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
443   //    10 Aug 2018, 15:30 IST

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day

Premier league is by far the richest league in the world. However, if there is something money can't buy, it's time. As per the new FA rules, the transfer window closed on 9th of August. While top clubs looked to bolster their chances of winning silverware, weaker teams looked for players who could help them avoid relegation. Here we look upon the 10 most expensive transfers done by English clubs in the summer transfer window of 2018.

Kepa Arrizabalaga(£72 m)

New Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
New Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Age is just a number! At the age of 23, the Spanish international Kepa Arrizabalaga is now the most expensive goalkeeper in the football history. Chelsea broke the bank to pay his release clause to Athletico Bilbao, offering him a mega deal of 7 years, with about £10m a year as wages. Having spent all his life at Bilbao, he would surely have bigger shoes to fill at Standford Bridge as former Chelsea number 1, Thibaut Courtois, has already secured a move to Real Madrid.

Riyad Mahrez(£61m)

Riyad Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez swaps Leicester for Manchester City

The former Leicester City right-winger has joined the defending champions and would add another dimension to the already formidable attack of Manchester City. The City-Mahrez saga had been going on for quite some time and Pep Guardiola would be delighted to secure a move for the Algerian. Pre-season shows his seamless integration into the side and he would only get better under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

Alisson (£56m)

Liverpool's new shot-stopper Allison
Liverpool's new shot-stopper Allison

After the disasters of last year's champions league final, Liverpool was in the market for a first choice Goalkeeper and in Allison they have got one. He has had a tremendous Season at AS Roma last year and would be hoping to carry the same form to England. Should he lives up to his hefty price tag, Liverpool would pose a serious title challenge this year.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Riyad Mahrez Kepa Arrizabalaga EPL Transfer News
Somesh Dhal
CONTRIBUTOR
The Most Expensive Premier League Starting XI
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18-19: 10 most expensive players in the...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive transfers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Most important player for each of the top 6 Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: 5 talking points ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 candidates for the Player...
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Who is best equipped to challenge...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 6 managers by win percentage
RELATED STORY
3 Big Names That Could Join Premier League On Deadline Day
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us