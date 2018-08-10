Ten most expensive Premier League transfers of 2018

Somesh Dhal

Premier league is by far the richest league in the world. However, if there is something money can't buy, it's time. As per the new FA rules, the transfer window closed on 9th of August. While top clubs looked to bolster their chances of winning silverware, weaker teams looked for players who could help them avoid relegation. Here we look upon the 10 most expensive transfers done by English clubs in the summer transfer window of 2018.

Kepa Arrizabalaga(£72 m)

New Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Age is just a number! At the age of 23, the Spanish international Kepa Arrizabalaga is now the most expensive goalkeeper in the football history. Chelsea broke the bank to pay his release clause to Athletico Bilbao, offering him a mega deal of 7 years, with about £10m a year as wages. Having spent all his life at Bilbao, he would surely have bigger shoes to fill at Standford Bridge as former Chelsea number 1, Thibaut Courtois, has already secured a move to Real Madrid.

Riyad Mahrez(£61m)

Riyad Mahrez swaps Leicester for Manchester City

The former Leicester City right-winger has joined the defending champions and would add another dimension to the already formidable attack of Manchester City. The City-Mahrez saga had been going on for quite some time and Pep Guardiola would be delighted to secure a move for the Algerian. Pre-season shows his seamless integration into the side and he would only get better under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

Alisson (£56m)

Liverpool's new shot-stopper Allison

After the disasters of last year's champions league final, Liverpool was in the market for a first choice Goalkeeper and in Allison they have got one. He has had a tremendous Season at AS Roma last year and would be hoping to carry the same form to England. Should he lives up to his hefty price tag, Liverpool would pose a serious title challenge this year.

