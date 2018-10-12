The top 10 'Number 10s' in Europe right now

Eden Hazard celebrating his goal against Newcastle United.

There is no jersey number in football like the distinguished No. 10 jersey. The No.10 jersey carries with it a certain cachet, an essence of prestige and is the ultimate sign of respect. Wearing the No.10 shirt for the club or country is an overwhelming experience for any player.

The No.10 assumed such an iconic status after the greatest of all time Pele and Maradona had donned these numbers years ago and won the World Cup for their countries.

Even today, some of the world's greatest proudly wear the No. 10 jersey. As it is said, "With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility", a club's No.10 is expected to be their best player on the pitch.

The football leagues all across Europe are well underway and the international break that's scheduled this weekend gives us an opportunity to take a sneak peek at the stats of the best performing No.10s in the European top flight so far.

#10 Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Sadio Mane, the Liverpool No.10 had an explosive start to the season, scoring 4 goals in the initial 4 matches in the Premier League.

Although he has blanked in the league since 1 September, he remains the top scorer for the Reds this season so far.

But his pace and an eye for the goal make him one of the most dangerous No.10s out there and he shouldn't be underestimated.

#9 Ondrej Duda

Duda reacts after scoring the winner against Bayern Munich. (Credit: Bundesliga)

The 23-year-old Slovakian striker finds himself on the top scoring charts after managing to score 5 goals in 7 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin.

After two disappointing seasons, Duda is putting up performances worthy of the No.10 jersey this season.

He has been pivotal to die alte Dame's success this season so far, in which his goals saw them defeat last years winners Bayern Munich and runner-ups Schalke in their league matchups.

