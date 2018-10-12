×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The top 10 'Number 10s' in Europe right now

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
130   //    12 Oct 2018, 01:00 IST

Eden Hazard celebrating his goal against Newcastle United.
Eden Hazard celebrating his goal against Newcastle United.

There is no jersey number in football like the distinguished No. 10 jersey. The No.10 jersey carries with it a certain cachet, an essence of prestige and is the ultimate sign of respect. Wearing the No.10 shirt for the club or country is an overwhelming experience for any player.

The No.10 assumed such an iconic status after the greatest of all time Pele and Maradona had donned these numbers years ago and won the World Cup for their countries.

Even today, some of the world's greatest proudly wear the No. 10 jersey. As it is said, "With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility", a club's No.10 is expected to be their best player on the pitch.

The football leagues all across Europe are well underway and the international break that's scheduled this weekend gives us an opportunity to take a sneak peek at the stats of the best performing No.10s in the European top flight so far.

#10 Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Sadio Mane, the Liverpool No.10 had an explosive start to the season, scoring 4 goals in the initial 4 matches in the Premier League.

Although he has blanked in the league since 1 September, he remains the top scorer for the Reds this season so far.

But his pace and an eye for the goal make him one of the most dangerous No.10s out there and he shouldn't be underestimated.

#9 Ondrej Duda

Duda reacts after scoring the winner against Bayern Munich. (Credit: Bundesliga)
Duda reacts after scoring the winner against Bayern Munich. (Credit: Bundesliga)

The 23-year-old Slovakian striker finds himself on the top scoring charts after managing to score 5 goals in 7 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin.

After two disappointing seasons, Duda is putting up performances worthy of the No.10 jersey this season.

He has been pivotal to die alte Dame's success this season so far, in which his goals saw them defeat last years winners Bayern Munich and runner-ups Schalke in their league matchups.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Top 5 number 10s in Football right now
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 most in-form players in Europe right now |...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top 3 dribblers in the football world right now
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us