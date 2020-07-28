Teams are often seen celebrating the moment they win a penalty but for the discerning viewer, it looks as though they're counting their eggs before they hatch. Converting a penalty kick is not an easy job as some of the best players on the planet might make it look.

Goalkeepers are always equipped and ready to cover one side of the netting. The taker either gives them the eyes and sends them the wrong way before passing it home or blasts it into the back of the net to give the keeper no chance.

All said and done, a penalty kick can always prove to be a crucial moment in a game in terms of momentum and therefore, converting from the spot is a very important part of football.

That being said, let's take a look at:

Top 10 penalty takers in football right now

#10 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala

Juventus attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala now alternates with Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to penalty duties. It is safe to say that Juve are safe in the hands of either player as the Argentine is a solid option from the spot as well.

Dybala usually takes a slow run up, building pace as he approaches the ball and then absolutely smashes the ball way out of the keeper's reach. His proclivity for finding the corners has caused him to miss a few as well.

In 26 attempts so far, he has scored 22 and missed 4.

#9 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is one of the better penalty takers in England. One of the best strikers in Europe, the Englishman knows how to outwit a goalkeeper, whether it be by giving him the eyes to send him the wrong way or by straight up blasting the ball out of his reach.

Kane has taken 44 penalties in his club career and has converted 37 of them. The Englishman is obviously Jose Mourinho's go-to man from the spot and with that kind of conversion rate, he rarely disappoints.

Is there a better penalty taker than Harry Kane? 🎯pic.twitter.com/GP5g8g2exn — Goal (@goal) November 15, 2019

#8 Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace)

Luka Milivojevic

A rare appearance on an elite list for a Crystal Palace player, Milivojevic's inclusion on this list is well warranted. One thing Premier League defenders are cautious about when dealing with the Eagles is not affording them a penalty. That's because there's a 9/10 chance that Luka Milivojevic will dispatch it.

He has only ever missed 2 penalties for Crystal Palace and the last of his misses came in October 2018. The Serbian has converted 21 of the 24 penalties he has taken in his club career and continues to be one of the best in the business in world football, from the spot.

