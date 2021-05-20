Top 10 players who failed under Jose Mourinho 

Jose Mourinho is generally regarded as one of the greatest managers the game has ever seen. Since first arriving on the scene as the manager of Benfica in 2000, the Portuguese tactician has proven himself to be a serial winner, managing to get the best out of his players and winning trophies in multiple countries.

The self-proclaimed 'Special One' has won eight league titles in four different countries during his two-decade-long managerial career. Jose Mourinho has managed some of the biggest football clubs in the world like Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho's pragmatic style of football has helped him win 25 trophies at nine different clubs. The 58-year-old has managed some of the best players in the world, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Harry Kane.

The former Chelsea manager is known for demanding a lot of his players. Jose Mourinho has never shied away from voicing his opinion or criticising his players publicly. His tactics sometimes prove to be demotivating and demoralising as well.

Over the years, there have been a number of top players who have fallen out with Jose Mourinho or failed to impress under the Portuguese tactician. On that note, let's take a look at the top ten such players who failed to get going under Jose Mourinho.

#10 Juan Cuadradro

Juan Cuadrado (left)

Juan Cuadrado was one of the hottest players in Europe after his impressive performances for Columbia at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The versatile winger joined Chelsea from Fiorentina in a deal worth £24 million in February 2015.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Juan Cuadrado from Fiorentina... http://t.co/zGHgPUnZCC #CFC pic.twitter.com/USBj1A98Pt — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 2, 2015

Cuadrado, though, failed to impress Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho during his time at Stamford Bridge as the winger failed to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

After just half a season with the Blues, Juan Cuadrado was loaned out to Juventus, where he has become an indispensable player over the years, winning five Serie A titles in six years.

#9 Andriy Shevchenko

Andriy Shevchenko (left)

When Andriy Shevchenko joined Chelsea from AC Milan in 2006, the Ukrainian was widely considered to be one of the best strikers in the world. Jose Mourinho, who was desperate to sign a strike partner for Didier Drogba, managed to land Shevchenko on a £31 million transfer.

ON THIS TRANSFER DAY: In 2006, Chelsea signed Andriy Shevchenko from AC Milan for a then British record fee of £30.8m.



He would go onto score 23 goals in 77 games across all competitions for the club. pic.twitter.com/C4Zc08lhoF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

Shevchenko, though, struggled during his first season at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho, scoring just four goals in 30 Premier League appearances. The Ukrainian's performances marginally improved after Mourinho's departure, but he could never live up to expectations before he was loaned out to AC Milan.

