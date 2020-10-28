Over the years we have seen many footballers move from smaller football clubs to some of Europe's top teams in the hopes of becoming one of the best players in the world.

Some footballers lack the mentality to cope with the pressure, some have a fall-out with the managers, and some lack the quality to make it at the next level.

The players who end up falling out of favor at their respective clubs, and do not receive much game time. These footballers would ideally benefit if they move from their current club, in search of new challenges in order to move ahead in their careers. Move on, to move ahead.

On that note, we will take a look at the top 10 footballers who are out of favor at their current clubs.

#10 Jesse Lingard

Lingard joined Manchester United's youth academy at the age of seven and progressed through the age groups. The footballer made his senior debut while on loan at Leicester City in 2012.

Lingard became a regular at Manchester United in the 2015-16 season under Louis Van Gaal.

The Englishman soon became a crucial member of United's starting line-up and went on to win the UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, FA Community Shield and EFL Cup, having scored in the latter three finals.

Lingard has however had a steep fall from grace in recent years. The 27-year-old has fallen out of favor under current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and is be benched more often at United.

Lingard was a key member in the England squad that made the semi finals of the 2018 World Cup, but now finds himself lacking playing time.

He would benefit from a move away from Manchester United.

#9 Xherdan Shaqiri

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Shaqiri joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018 for a reported £13.5 million fee. He was part of the UEFA Champions League winning squad in his first season.

The footballer also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019, as well as the Premier League in 2020, Liverpool's first league title in 30 years.

Shaqiri is a former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan player. The Swiss footballer has always been a 'super-sub' at Liverpool, but was a reliable asset to Jurgen Klopp over the past couple of seasons.

Liverpool signed Wolves winger Jota in the summer, which has sent Shaqiri further down the pecking order at Liverpool.

Shaqiri has only features in the Carabao Cup for Liverpool this season. It's unlikely that the 29-year-old footballer will play often for Liverpool again and definitely seems to have fallen out of favor.

#8 John Stones

England v Montenegro - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

John Stones signed for Manchester City from Everton for an initial £47.5 million with add-ons making him the world's second most expensive defender.

When Manchester City signed Stones, the England footballer was one of the most highly rated ball-playing center-backs in the Premier League.

He won the Premier League in 2018 and 2019, the EFL Cup in 2018, 2019 and 2020, plus the FA Cup in 2019 as well. Stones has however failed to live up to his transfer fee and the hype that surrounded him when he joined Manchester City.

The 26-year-old footballer has been prone to errors, and lacks the physicality and pace that Pep Guardiola demands from his defenders. Manchester City have also invested millions in new center-backs, signing the Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.

Stones would benefit from a move to a smaller Premier League club. The former Everton man is still 26, and has every chance of making it to England's Euro 2021 squad, if he finds regular playing time.

#7 Antonio Rudiger

Germany v Turkey - International Friendly

Advertisement

Rudiger was signed by Chelsea in 2017 for an estimated £27 million from Roma. The German footballer had a solid start at Chelsea, adding much needed speed and physical presence to a Chelsea backline that had just lost John Terry.

Rudiger has won an FA Cup and a Europa League during his time at Chelsea. The 27-year-old has however struggled to make his way into the Chelsea starting line-up off late, after suffering a dip in form last season.

Chelsea finished the 2019-20 Premier League season in fourth place, and were criticized for their defensive performances.

Rudiger was blamed for Chelsea's defensive woes and has now has fallen out of favour at Chelsea after the Blues signed veteran defender Thiago Silva during the summer.