The FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 is a prestigious honor reserved for the best footballers on the planet. Throughout its history, several legendary players have graced this elite lineup repeatedly, showcasing their consistency and brilliance.

The award was first introduced in 2005 and has since become a highly anticipated event on the football calendar. The FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 is announced annually at the FIFA Best Football Awards ceremony, where players who have demonstrated exceptional skill, consistency, and overall excellence throughout the season are honored for their contributions to the sport.

In this article, we delve into the top 10 players with the most appearances in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11, celebrating their remarkable achievements and the clubs that played a pivotal role in their success.

Iker Casillas – 5 Appearances [FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11]

Kicking off our list is the legendary Spanish goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, who made five appearances in the prestigious lineup from 2008 to 2012. Casillas's unwavering presence between the posts earned him recognition as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. Remarkably, all his appearances were during his tenure at Real Madrid, a testament to his loyalty and excellence in the royal white jersey.

John Terry – 5 Appearances

Former Chelsea captain John Terry stands alongside Casillas with five appearances in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11. Terry's leadership and defensive prowess played a crucial role in Chelsea's success during this period. All his appearances came while donning the Chelsea blue, underscoring his immense impact on the London club's backline.

Marcelo – 6 Appearances

Brazilian full-back Marcelo earned his place in the prestigious line-up six times, showcasing his attacking flair and defensive solidity. All of Marcelo's appearances came during his illustrious career at Real Madrid, where he played a pivotal role in the club's dominance in European football.

Luka Modric – 6 Appearances

Croatian maestro Luka Modric, known for his elegant style of play, boasts six appearances in the final World 11. Like Marcelo, Modric achieved this feat exclusively during his time with Real Madrid. His exceptional passing, vision, and work rate have solidified his status as one of the finest midfielders in the world.

Xavi Hernández – 6 Appearances

Xavi Hernández, the orchestrator of Barcelona's midfield during their golden era, graced the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 six times. All of Xavi's appearances were with Barcelona, a testament to his integral role in the team's success. His precise passing and football intelligence left an indelible mark on the beautiful game.

Dani Alves – 8 Appearances

The dynamic Brazilian full-back, Dani Alves, boasts an impressive eight appearances in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11. What sets Alves apart is his versatility, having won the honor with three different clubs: Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively makes him a true modern-day football icon.

Andres Iniesta – 9 Appearances

Barcelona's midfield maestro, Andres Iniesta, mesmerized football fans worldwide with his silky skills and vision. Iniesta made a remarkable nine appearances in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11, all during his time with Barcelona. His ability to control the tempo of the game and deliver in crucial moments secured his place among the footballing elite.

Sergio Ramos – 11 Appearances

Sergio Ramos, the defensive stalwart, earned his place in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 a remarkable 11 times. All of Ramos's appearances were with Real Madrid, where he played a pivotal role in their defensive setup. His leadership, aerial prowess, and knack for scoring crucial goals from set-pieces have etched his name in football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 15 Appearances

The prolific goal scorer Cristiano Ronaldo has been a mainstay in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11, making a staggering 15 appearances. Ronaldo's incredible journey saw him win the honor at three different clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. His consistent goal-scoring exploits and unmatched athleticism continue to dazzle football enthusiasts globally.

Lionel Messi – 17 Appearances

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most appearances in the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 with 17 appearances. Messi's unparalleled skill, vision, and goal-scoring prowess have earned him recognition as one of the greatest players of all time.

Impressively, Messi achieved this feat with three different clubs – Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami, showcasing his adaptability and enduring excellence.

The FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 is a celebration of footballing excellence, and the players on this list have left an indelible mark on the sport. From goalkeepers to strikers, these footballing icons have consistently showcased their brilliance on the grandest stage.