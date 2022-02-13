Top 10 players to have scored the most penalties in the 21st century

The 21st century has seen a revolution in football in more than one way. The style of football has changed season after season and its intensity only gets better with time.

One thing which was supposed to be a constant has too changed in its own way and it is the art of taking penalties. Footballers have defined various new styles of run-ups and techniques to approach the spot-kick in the box.

Scoring a penalty is not an easy task

Contrary to normal belief, no matter how easy it looks to score a penalty, that is not the case. The pressure and intensity surrounding it makes it much harder and at the same time important to be accurate.

Many of the top players in the 21st century have mastered the art of being successful penalty-takers. On that note, let's take a look at the footballers with the most penalty goals this century.

#10 Robert Lewandowski

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

The Polish striker has been a phenomenal act in front of goal for almost every club that he has played for. Starting his career with Lech Poznan, Robert Lewandowski was signed by Borussia Dortmund in 2010.

With 103 goals in 187 appearances across all competitions for the German club, the Polishman was very difficult to contain. His performances only went on to the next level when he joined Bayern Munich in 2014.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Robert Lewandowski has converted all his 14 penalties in the Champions League. No player has gone on such a streak in the competition without missing a penalty since the beginning of data collection (2003/04) [fcb] Robert Lewandowski has converted all his 14 penalties in the Champions League. No player has gone on such a streak in the competition without missing a penalty since the beginning of data collection (2003/04) [fcb] https://t.co/sGckzJ4uC0

So far, Robert Lewandowski has scored 331 goals in 359 appearances for the Bavarian club. He has scored 53 penalties in his career so far and will surely be adding more to his tally with time.

#9 Ronaldinho

England v Brazil - International Friendly

Very few players in the history of football have made the game look as entertaining and smooth as Ronaldinho has. The Brazilian forward was a delight to watch with all his trickery on the ball.

Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray It’s Barça legends vs. Real Madrid legends right now and Ronaldinho scores a penalty in El Clásico. It’s just a pen but Ronaldinho - wearing 10 - hugging Rivaldo - who’s also wearing 10 - is giving me serious nostalgia It’s Barça legends vs. Real Madrid legends right now and Ronaldinho scores a penalty in El Clásico. It’s just a pen but Ronaldinho - wearing 10 - hugging Rivaldo - who’s also wearing 10 - is giving me serious nostalgia https://t.co/G4hfMGclzq

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner played for some top European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan. He was designated to take penalties more often than not. In his amazing career, Ronaldinho scored 57 goals through penalty kicks.

#8 Oscar Cardozo

SL Benfica v Chelsea FC - UEFA Europa League Final

Not many will be acquainted with the type of player Oscar Cardozo is. The Paraguayan is quite an efficient striker in front of goal with his clinical finishing and amazing positioning.

Having played the majority of his club career with Benfica, Oscar Cardozo earned a lot of success with the Portuguese club. In his career to date, the Paraguayan forward has scored 58 goals and is still going strong at the age of 38.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh