Top 10 Players Who Could Win The Ballon d'Or this year

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.50K   //    10 Jul 2018, 02:10 IST

Who
Who will make the headlines this year?

After the unfortunate departure of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA World Cup, other superstars in contention have a golden opportunity to stamp their name in history.

Despite football's biggest extravaganza, 2017/18 season has been great with many players delivering extraordinary performances.

Names like Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, and, Harry Kane have emerged as strong contenders to get their hands on Ballon d'Or.

There's no denying that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had immense contribution to the world of football but some new arrivals are going to make their jobs difficult this year.

With World Cup scheduled to conclude in a week, the world awaits a new contender, a contender who would dethrone two of the biggest names in football and cement his legacy as the best in the world.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and rate ten players who could win the Ballon d'Or from worst to best.

#10 Luka Modric - Real Madrid and Croatia

W
Will Croatia win the big one?

Regarded highly as one of the most talented midfielders in the world, Luka Modric is at the peak of his career at the moment.

Despite adding depth and character to the Real Madrid squad, the Croatian is making his nation proud as Croatia looks set to clash with England in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

While Russia's football extravaganza will decide the fate of the talented man, Modric has managed to score four goals in his 49 appearances, for both club and country.

The former Tottenham playmaker also assisted eight times, resulting in victories for his country and the club.

Considering that his side pulls off a miracle in Russia, the man himself would elevate his status as one of the top players on the planet.

Having won the UEFA Champions League this season, Modric's stock is only going up, and if his side indeed wins the World Cup, then there could be a Ballon d'Or awaiting him.


