×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 10 players who excelled under Jose Mourinho

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    12 Oct 2018, 01:31 IST

Jose Mourinho has come under heavy scrutiny once again after United's poor run of form
Jose Mourinho has come under heavy scrutiny once again after United's poor run of form

Jose Mourinho has often been looked upon as a divisive figure in world football. Opinions have differed over the manager's playing style, tactics, player handling, and media antics. He has, however, been known to be a serial winner and has won nearly everything there is to be won in club football.

Some might be of the opinion that his glory days are behind him now and he is at the terminus of his career. Still, there is no doubt about the fact that Mourinho has created great teams in the past, leading them to glory on more than one occasion. Several players have accompanied him on this journey.

His playing style and emphasis on a defensive structured type of play has meant that many defenders and deep-lying midfielders have flourished under his management. We pick 10 of the best and most impactful of the players in this list. 

#1. Didier Drogba


Drogba remains one of the best players Mourinho ever signed
Drogba remains one of the best players Mourinho ever signed

When someone thinks of Mourinho's preference for a striker, the first player who comes to mind is the Ivorian Didier Drogba. Mourinho got him to Chelsea in the 2004-05 season from Marseille when he was building Chelsea to be a Premier League force. Sure enough, Chelsea won the premiership that season and the next, but Drogba's contribution came under scrutiny.

The Ivorian hadn't scored nearly as many goals as he was expected to and thus began to be termed as an average striker at best. He put all the speculation to rest the next season as he went on goal scoring rampage notching 33 in all competitions. Ironically enough, Chelsea did not win the league that season and Mourinho departed the club. He did, however, leave the club with a striker who they would remember for generations.

Mourinho had famously asked the doubters to judge Drogba when he leaves the club. And surely when he did leave the club after winning the Champions League, his name was written in Chelsea's folklore.

He also made his return a few years later when Mourinho returned to the club, playing for a year and scoring 7 goals.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Zlatan Ibrahimovic Legendary Managers Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
4 players who have fallen out with Jose Mourinho in the past
RELATED STORY
5 stars who fell out with Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 managers who got the better of Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho: The manager who is outlasted by his teams
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players who never won the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 most humiliating defeats in Jose Mourinho's career
RELATED STORY
6 Football players who have had problems with Jose Mourinho 
RELATED STORY
5 players who followed their manager to new clubs
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea duo worth over €300...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow GRE HUN 12:15 AM Greece vs Hungary
Tomorrow EST FIN 12:15 AM Estonia vs Finland
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow NOR SLO 09:30 PM Norway vs Slovenia
African Cup of Nations
11 Oct CON LIB 08:00 PM Congo vs Liberia
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
Tomorrow MYA BOL 05:30 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
Tomorrow UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us