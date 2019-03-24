×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 10 playmakers in the world right now

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.05K   //    24 Mar 2019, 19:48 IST

The best in the world, Lionel Messi
The best in the world, Lionel Messi

We are reaching the business end of the 2018/19 season and by now, we tend to know how every player has fared for their respective sides. Like every other season, this season has been full of entertainment and glory, and there have been players who have stood above the rest.

In this slideshow, we talk about the best playmakers in the world at the moment. These are players who are involved in almost every attacking move for their respective sides and they have the vision to pick out passes that no one on the pitch can.

Playmakers are allowed freedom all around the pitch and they take up positions in between the midfield and defense. It was pretty difficult to pick out the top 10 in the world as there have been many brilliant performances. Before beginning with slideshow, here are the players were unlucky to miss out from the top 10.

Honorable mentions: Joao Moutinho ( Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dries Mertens ( Napoli), Julian Brandt ( Bayer Leverkusen), Ryan Fraser ( Bournemouth), Sebastian Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt), Suso ( AC Milan), Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

All the above players were considered, but they just couldn't make the cut for the top 10 in the world. This list is purely based on the performances this year and not on reputation.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 playmakers in the world right now:

#10 Pablo Sarabia


Sevilla v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Quarter Final
Sevilla v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Quarter Final

Pablo Sarabia has been Sevilla's main man for quite some time now and this year also, he has been the Spanish team's creator in chief. The 26-year-old Spanish has been in the form of his life this season and he has been brilliant especially in the La Liga.

The Spaniard starts on the right side for Sevilla, but he has a tendency to drift inside and operate as a number 10, allowing the right back to play as a right winger. Sevilla's has been playing counterattacking football this season and Sarabia has instigated many of them.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old has given a total of 10 assists this season and scored 13 goals. Sarabia has drawn a lot of attention this season and with Real Madrid interested, a big summer transfer move could be on the cards.

#9 Memphis Depay


Lyon's Depay has been on fire this season
Lyon's Depay has been on fire this season

Ever since Depay left Manchester United for Lyon, he has been tearing it up in the French side. The Dutch international has been Lyon's best player for quite some time now and he is no mood of stopping.

Depay has played in two positions primarily this season, and that is as a center forward and on the left wing. The 25-year-old is a stylish player who is brilliant on the ball and he has that eye for the pass. He has been picking out some wonderful balls this season and his stats are also pretty good this season.

The Holland international has given a total of 14 assists this season and scored 8 goals. If Depay keeps his form up, he might just climb up this list come May.



1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United David Silva Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga Teams Bundesliga Teams
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Football: Top 10 midfielders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Football: Ranking the 10 best wingers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 11 best playmakers in Europe right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Substitute appearances in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: Top 5 surprises of the season
RELATED STORY
Top 6 Transfers in football that never happened
RELATED STORY
10 unforgettable Jose Mourinho moments
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in a single season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us