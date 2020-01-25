Top 10 soul-crushing experiences of the decade for Manchester United (2010-2019)

It has been a decade to forget for Manchester United

There is no disguising the fact that Manchester United, the once-great kings of English football, endured a decade to forget. There have been bust-ups between players and managers, questionable transfers, horrendous performances galore, and just about everything in between; all going on in the menacing shadow of Liverpool's and Manchester City's reemergence as European-football powerhouses - United's two biggest rivals.

Yes, It's been a sorry state of affairs at Old Trafford for a while now and, following the disappointing defeat at the hands of Burnley FC, it doesn't look like it's going to get any better in the short-term. So, if it's a sprinkling of positivity you are after, steer clear - as we cast an eye over Manchester United's top 10 low points of the last decade.

#10 Lingard's drunken hotel video - 2019

Lingard did him and the club no favours with this unfortunate episode in America

This unfortunate incident makes the list by virtue of being asymptomatic of everything fans have come to believe is wrong with the culture at Manchester United FC. The video features former-academy-prospect turned consistent-underachiever, Jesse Lingard, who takes viewers on a drunken, foul-mouthed tour of a plush American hotel during the summer break.

United fans had just endured their most fruitless and humbling season in recent memory and watching Lingard behaving like a teenager battling against his first hangover, and watching his pal (a united youth prospect himself) hump a pillow was just embarrassing, the ultimate way to kick united's already downtrodden, humbled fanbase.

#9 The summer transfer window - 2018

Ivan Perisic was one of many players heavily linked but never arrived at Old Trafford

In his first season in charge, Jose Mourinho guided Manchester United to a UEFA Cup win, a League Cup win, and a second-place finish in the Premier League - not a bad start; though, - in truth - United were light-years behind Manchester City in terms of both points and style of play. Undeterred, however, fans went into the transfer window with cautious optimism: could Mourinho acquire the 2-3 world-class players they needed to push their cross-city rivals all the way? Could they close the gap?

The answer: a resounding - NO!

Fans were fantasizing over some of the stars of the World Cup and UEFA Champions League, and names such as Fabinho, Gareth Bale, Kalidou Koulibaly, Jan Vertongen, and Ivan Perisic being linked with the club on a near-daily basis. Instead, Ed Woodward and the board only managed to get one notable deal over the line - that of Fred, who arrived in a £50 million deal from Shakhtar Donetsk in a move that was as surprising as it was expensive.

Sure, Diogo Dalot - a relative unknown up-and-comer from Porto - was brought in; and so to was goalkeeper Lee Grant, who finally made his debut during last November's defeat at the hands of Astana, but fans and - perhaps more importantly - Jose Mourinho had been expecting much more from the board, and any flames of optimism mustered from the previous campaign were quickly doused by a damp blanket.

This tempestuous summer makes the list as it is the beginning of Mourinho's downfall and eventual sacking, and because it highlights the failings of the Manchester United board to equip their managers with the tools they need to get the job done, which has been a real and consistent low-point since SAF retired.

