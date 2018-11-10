Top 10 strikers in Europe based on current form

Luis Suarez is widely regarded as the best striker in the world

The objective of every match is to put the ball in the back of the opposition net, and whichever team does more of that ultimately triumphs in a match, and it is for this reason that players with the ability to do this on a regular basis are placed in high premium.

Every position in a team is important, as they all work in functionality to achieve the team’s ambitions, but strikers are given extra privileges due to their status as match winners. They are largely paid more, win most of the individual awards, and some of the most revered players in the history of the game have been forwards.

In today’s world of increased marketing and commerciality, goals are still as important as ever, and strikers are still as revered if not more so than at any other point in history and the essence of this piece is to highlight those who are the best in the business of scoring goals at this point in the European continent. Here are the top ten strikers in Europe based on current form.

This list focuses on only out-and-out center-forwards, so forwards such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar or Ronaldo who are also in excellent goalscoring form are not considered.

Honorable mentions: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth), Francois Kamano (Bordeaux), Lebo Mothiba (Lille), Andre Silva (Sevilla), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

#10 Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund)

7 goals, 0 assist (29 mins/goal)

Paco Alcacer has been in fine form this season

After failing to nail down a regular spot in the Barcelona line up for two seasons, the 25-year-old former Valencia man was sent out on loan to Dortmund at the start of this season, and his performances so far have been nothing short of exceptional.

He has been one of the revelations of the season so far, sitting joint-top of the Bundesliga scorers chart despite just making four appearances.

He went on an incredible run of scoring 10 goals from 10 shots on target last month, and his seven league goals have come in just 204 minutes of Bundesliga action at an astonishing ratio of one goal every 28 minutes.

Even though the injury might have halted his momentum in recent weeks, at this rate, it is not hard to imagine that Dortmund would take up their option to buy him permanently at the end of the season.

#9 Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

7 goals, 2 assists (68 mins/goal)

Luka Jovic (R) in action for Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League

Luka Jovis is a Serbian international who currently plies his trade in Germany with Frankfurt since 2017 on a two-year loan deal from SL Benfica.

He made history in October, when he became the youngest player (20 years) to score five goals in a single Bundesliga match, when he did so in a 7-1 home win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He sits joint-top of the Bundesliga scorers chart, and his seven goals have helped Frankfurt to the fifth place on the league table.

1 / 6 NEXT