Top 10 most valuable European players

Bruno Fernandes, Kylian Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne

Europe has always been home to some of the finest footballers and here we take a look at ten of the most valuable individuals on the continent.

The transfer market value of a player is calculated using a complex algorithm. There are various things that need to be factored in. While a player's overall performance takes the front seat, his age and the length of his current contract are all factors that will have a say in his value.

Attackers are often worth way more than defensive players are and older players are a lot less valuable than the younger ones for obvious reasons. In Europe, there are plenty of young footballers who have been tearing it up and most of the big-names make it to the list.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the most valuable European players.

(Figures courtesy: Transfermarkt)

#10 Joshua Kimmich - €90 million

FC Bayern Muenchen v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

A modern day marvel, Joshua Kimmich shifted from right-back to defensive midfield and went about it without much of a hassle. Such is the class and technical ability of the young Bayern Munich man that after having to adapt to a new role, he has gone on to become one of the best at it in Europe.

From a holding midfield position, Joshua Kimmich registers some unreal numbers in terms of goals and assists. He has scored two goals and provided a whopping 10 assists from across 15 appearances in the Bundesliga for the Bavarians.

Kimmich is a colossus in midfield and at 26-years-old, he is reaching his peak and both Germany and Bayern Munich view him as a great asset, which he most certainly is.

#9 Bruno Fernandes - €90 million

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester United's Mr. Inevitable, Bruno Fernandes, has to go down in history as one of the best January transfer window signings of all time. Such is the impact the Portuguese has had at the club since joining in January 2020.

Fernandes' arrival immediately improved the Manchester United side and from looking like a mid-table side, they were immediately jolted back into the top four race. Bruno Fernandes has been on fire this season as well and his numbers from a midfield position are extraordinary.

Bruno Fernandes has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists from across 24 appearances in the Premier League alone for Manchester United this term. He has scored four goals and provided an assist in the UEFA Champions League as well.

#8 Jadon Sancho - €100 million

Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was heavily linked with Manchester United in last summer's transfer window. However, the move broke down and the Englishman ended up staying put at the Bundesliga club.

His form suffered in the first half of the season and it was only natural after everything that happened in the summer. However, he has picked it up since and Sancho has been in blistering form over the past couple of months.

Though he hasn't been able to replicate his staggering numbers from the 2019-20 season, Sancho still has four goals and seven assists to his name from 19 Bundesliga appearances and continues to be one of Borussia Dortmund's main men.

